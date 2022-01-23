ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Celebrating jazz birthdays on the home page

By MICHAEL RICCI
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

We wanted to make one of our more popular sections (which also places #1 on a Google search) more accessible to our...

www.allaboutjazz.com

allaboutjazz.com

Bremer/McCoy: Natten

There is no need to read their bios to hear that these are two friends who have been working and playing together for a good while (nearly a decade at the time of this recording). For a start, the mere fact of playing as a duo inevitably puts any pair's chemistry right out in the open; while there are plenty of players good enough to communicate and improvise as smoothly as Morten McCoy and Jonathan Bremer do, their easy-going rapport is one that can only come from both fine skill and long history. This session rests on that natural chemistry to beautiful effect. It is the late-night banter of friends familiar enough to just open up and ramble however they want.
allaboutjazz.com

Little Gold Fish by Darren Johnston

Brooklyn-based trumpeter Darren Johnston has been involved with several highly creative music scenes over the last two decades, which has included recording duo albums with Fred Frith, and projects with the larger ensembles of Marcus Shelby or Larry Ochs and the OrkestRova. For 'Life in Time,' Johnston traveled to Chicago during a lull in the pandemic to continue an artistic relationship he's developed over the last several years with saxophonist Geof Bradfield, bassist Clark Sommers, and drummer Dana Hall. The Chicago trio's long history has resulted in an empath-level rapport, obvious through this set of ten originals by Johnston & Bradfield. From the Ornette-esque, rollicking "Little Gold Fish," to the stately melody of "Lost and Found," layered over a roiling rubato undercurrent, the quartet is patient, attentive, and inspired, unraveling a set that rewards deep and repeated listenings. “Johnston explores the limits of his instrument with a hankering for originality…running away and never looking back.” – San Francisco Bay Guardian.
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
thehomepagenetwork.com

Welcome to Home Page 7.0!

Today, January 17, 2022, we launch Home Page 7.0. It’s great to have you onboard as we add Canton Home Page and Troy Home Page to our network. We hope you make us your HOME PAGE and enjoy regional news and information from a positive media perspective every day.
goodhousekeeping.com

Kate Hudson, 42, Shows Off Her Seriously Epic and Super-Toned Abs on Instagram

Kate Hudson declared that 2022 will be the year that she will reunite with her "dancing heart again." And I am so here for it. The 42-year-old Knives Out 2 star just shared two posts from her dance workout. In the first, she posted a series of snaps, all of which feature her in different dance positions while wearing a super cute all-black workout set. In the second, she posted a video of herself really feeling the music, dancing to Sleeping at Last's tune "All Through the Night." Her killer moves were inspired by modern dance, and she does some seriously impressive spins and twirls.
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
allaboutjazz.com

New Releases Plus a Celebration of Jazz Capricorns Sade, Melba Liston and More

This broadcast presents new releases from Pete Malinverni, Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows and the Yellowjackets. In the first hour, songs by Sade and in the second hour a set of tunes honoring composer, arranger trombonist Melba Liston to celebrate their birthdays. Other Capricorn shoutouts include Rachel Z, Chelsea McBride, Christine Tobin, Ingrid Jensen, Andrea Wolper. Anat Cohen and Ruth Brown. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
MUSIC

