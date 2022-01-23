Celebrating jazz birthdays on the home page

Brooklyn-based trumpeter Darren Johnston has been involved with several highly creative music scenes over the last two decades, which has included recording duo albums with Fred Frith, and projects with the larger ensembles of Marcus Shelby or Larry Ochs and the OrkestRova. For 'Life in Time,' Johnston traveled to Chicago during a lull in the pandemic to continue an artistic relationship he's developed over the last several years with saxophonist Geof Bradfield, bassist Clark Sommers, and drummer Dana Hall. The Chicago trio's long history has resulted in an empath-level rapport, obvious through this set of ten originals by Johnston & Bradfield. From the Ornette-esque, rollicking "Little Gold Fish," to the stately melody of "Lost and Found," layered over a roiling rubato undercurrent, the quartet is patient, attentive, and inspired, unraveling a set that rewards deep and repeated listenings. “Johnston explores the limits of his instrument with a hankering for originality…running away and never looking back.” – San Francisco Bay Guardian.
