Bash pushes Blinken on why US hasn't sanctioned Russia yet

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Dana Bash asks Secretary of State Antony Blinken why the US has not imposed sanctions on...

phillytrib.com

Blinken announces US has delivered written responses to Russia over Ukraine crisis

The United States has given Moscow its written response aimed at deterring a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday. The response was delivered in person to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. The written document intended to address concerns Moscow has publicly released and outlined areas where the US has said it sees potential for progress with Russia -- arms control, transparency and stability, the top US diplomat told reporters at the State Department.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

US’ Written Response To Russia ‘Isn’t About Concession,’ Blinken says

The United States and NATO delivered coordinated written responses to Russia’s demands on Wednesday, laying out areas for potential cooperation in the latest bid to defuse tensions around Ukraine. The American document, which the government is not releasing publicly, “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose...
U.S. POLITICS
Watauga Democrat

GOP secretary of state candidates running on Trump's 'big lie'

CNN's Kyung Lah reports on secretary of state candidates across the country who are running on former President Donald Trump's election fraud lie. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wincountry.com

Sanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.’s Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that if sanctions were imposed on Russia now, the West would lose the ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also said that if a single additional Russian force entered Ukraine in an aggressive...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
kxnet.com

US sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions name parliament members Taras Kozak and...
FOREIGN POLICY
wtmj.com

Blinken to visit Ukraine as US-Russia tensions escalate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor, the State Department said Tuesday. Blinken will be in Kyiv on Tuesday on a hastily arranged trip to show U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Watauga Democrat

Acosta: 'Onion' headline crystalizes where US is when it comes to Supreme Court

CNN's Jim Acosta takes a look at how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has attempted to keep the Supreme Court conservative over the past 6 years. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
Watauga Democrat

Biden reaffirms pledge to nominate Black woman to replace Breyer

President Biden repeated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court during his remarks on the retirement announcement of Justice Stephen Breyer. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Watauga Democrat

This is what voters in Biden's home state think of him

CNN's Jeff Zeleny speaks to voters in President Joe Biden's home state of Pennsylvania amid growing frustrations with the economy and the pandemic. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Watauga Democrat

'I'm an optimist': Breyer speaks about the future of democracy in the US

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks at his retirement announcement on his experience as a justice and speaking to students about the enduring complexity and power of democracy in the US. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Putin says West has not addressed key concerns in Ukraine standoff

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the United States and NATO had not addressed Russia's main security demands in their standoff over Ukraine but that Moscow was ready to keep talking. Putin offered his first reaction to the U.S. and NATO responses to Russia's demands...
POLITICS

