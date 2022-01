The government of the United States has a fatal flaw. The legislative branch is broken and unable to address the major issues confronting the American people. The specific cause is the United States Senate, which has walled itself off from and become impervious to public opinion. The Senate did this by deciding to require the approval of sixty senators to initiate debate or vote on proposed legislation, even though that legislation needs only fifty-one votes to pass.

