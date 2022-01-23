ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome baby through surrogate

By Nexstar Media Wire, Fareeha Rehman
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Surprise! Nick Jonas shared that he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas have welcomed a baby.

The couple had their baby through a surrogate, the Jonas Brother said in an Instagram post on Friday.

The baby is the couple’s first child. Jonas did not mention the newborn’s name or gender in the announcement.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” reads the Instagram post . “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

His caption simply tagged Chopra Jonas with a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, seen here at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, have asked for “privacy during this special time.” (Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonas, 29, and international actress Chopra Jonas, 39, got married in 2018.

His older brothers, Kevin and Joe, are also fathers. Joe welcomed his first baby with actress Sophie Turner in July 2020. Kevin’s two daughters are 4 and 7 years old.

