Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Saturday morning. AFTERNOON UPDATE: Snow showers are already underway for many areas this afternoon. Given slightly warmer temperatures to the south and east, as precipitation spreads across the region from west to east, some may see the event begin as light rain, but quickly turn over to all snow mid to late Friday afternoon. Snow is expected to continue through the evening and end shortly after midnight. The West Virginia mountains may still see lingering snow showers at times even into Saturday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO