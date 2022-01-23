ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The McDonald’s Capital of America

By Sarah Burns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7HtW_0dtVgArC00 McDonald's is the world's largest restaurant chain by revenue, with more than 37,000 outlets in some 120 countries in every corner of the globe. Almost 14,000 of those are in the United States alone, where the chain’s Golden Arches logo, Ronald McDonald mascot, and slogans such as “I’m lovin’ it” are familiar to tens of millions of people. (These are the best burgers you can get at a fast food restaurant.)

Which state has the most McDonald’s restaurants? To determine that, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx , a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com . (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.) We then ranked the states by their per capita McDonald’s population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest. Ties were broken using the total number of McDonald’s restaurants in the state.

Click here to see the McDonald’s capitals of America

West Virginia takes first place as the country’s McDonald’s capital, with 5.8 locations per 100,000 people. Next come Arkansas with 5.7 and Kentucky with 5.6. It may be worth noting that these are among the poorest states in the country, and lag many others by various quality of life indicators. (All three are also high on the list of states where children are struggling with obesity .)

At the other end of our list are New Jersey and Rhode Island, with just 2.9 McDonald’s restaurants per 100,000 people. North Dakota and New York are tied for No. 48 with 3.1 each. New York is almost synonymous with fast food so it’s not clear why McDonald’s has a light footprint in the state. Interestingly, South Dakota is also among the states with the fewest units of the fast-food chain. Why the Dakotas have such a small McDonald’s population is not immediately apparent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8YZc_0dtVgArC00

50. Rhode Island
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 2.9
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 31 -- 5th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzRCL_0dtVgArC00

49. New Jersey
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 2.9
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 258 -- 19th highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2miE_0dtVgArC00

48. North Dakota
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 24 -- the lowest
> Total population in 2019: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjT73_0dtVgArC00

47. New York
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 603 -- 6th highest
> Total population in 2019: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETrc4_0dtVgArC00

46. California
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 1264 -- the highest
> Total population in 2019: 39,512,223 -- the highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OTx5_0dtVgArC00

45. South Dakota
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.4
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 30 -- 4th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkVA8_0dtVgArC00

44. Massachusetts
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.4
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 234 -- 23rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMNMa_0dtVgArC00

43. Washington
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.4
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 259 -- 18th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QIkZ_0dtVgArC00

42. Idaho
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.5
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 63 -- 11th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXb5h_0dtVgArC00

41. Utah
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.5
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 112 -- 16th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7pSN_0dtVgArC00

40. Colorado
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.6
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 207 -- 25th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l13rW_0dtVgArC00

39. Delaware
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.7
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 36 -- 7th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2Cry_0dtVgArC00

38. Oregon
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.8
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 160 -- 22nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qE9yh_0dtVgArC00

37. Pennsylvania
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.8
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 486 -- 8th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6DAr_0dtVgArC00

36. Arizona
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 3.9
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 284 -- 17th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0584nS_0dtVgArC00

35. New Hampshire
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.0
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 54 -- 9th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0IpO_0dtVgArC00

34. Nebraska
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.0
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 77 -- 13th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTdzk_0dtVgArC00

33. Connecticut
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.0
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 143 -- 19th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6lXX_0dtVgArC00

32. Minnesota
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.0
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 226 -- 25th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0lYh_0dtVgArC00

31. Texas
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 1189 -- 2nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMjYC_0dtVgArC00

30. Vermont
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 26 -- 2nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1r1r_0dtVgArC00

29. Alaska
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 31 -- 6th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SU5J6_0dtVgArC00

28. Georgia
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 446 -- 10th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNz7B_0dtVgArC00

27. Florida
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 902 -- 3rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eexfi_0dtVgArC00

26. South Carolina
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.4
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 227 -- 24th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jK3M8_0dtVgArC00

25. Montana
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.5
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 48 -- 8th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1WQ2_0dtVgArC00

24. Maine
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.6
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 62 -- 10th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5FYf_0dtVgArC00

23. Nevada
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.6
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 142 -- 18th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwfRG_0dtVgArC00

22. Iowa
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.6
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 145 -- 20th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMUUb_0dtVgArC00

21. North Carolina
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.6
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 482 -- 9th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIRy0_0dtVgArC00

20. Mississippi
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.7
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 140 -- 17th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4Pkt_0dtVgArC00

19. Maryland
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.7
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 284 -- 16th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmxYY_0dtVgArC00

18. Virginia
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.7
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 401 -- 11th highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ4NL_0dtVgArC00

17. Wyoming
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.8
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 28 -- 3rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 578,759 -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isst1_0dtVgArC00

16. Tennessee
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 4.8
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 328 -- 13th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvAxh_0dtVgArC00

15. Alabama
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.0
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 245 -- 21st highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtHG4_0dtVgArC00

14. New Mexico
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 107 -- 15th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RuHY_0dtVgArC00

13. Kansas
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 149 -- 21st lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmi1Z_0dtVgArC00

12. Louisiana
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 237 -- 22nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGiUj_0dtVgArC00

11. Wisconsin
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 297 -- 15th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYa08_0dtVgArC00

10. Missouri
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.1
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 313 -- 14th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8TWg_0dtVgArC00

9. Hawaii
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 74 -- 12th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbris_0dtVgArC00

8. Oklahoma
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 206 -- 24th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgNlr_0dtVgArC00

7. Indiana
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 350 -- 12th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3WsD_0dtVgArC00

6. Ohio
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 608 -- 5th highest
> Total population in 2019: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwBdq_0dtVgArC00

5. Illinois
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.2
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 659 -- 4th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15L9pn_0dtVgArC00

4. Michigan
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.4
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 539 -- 7th highest
> Total population in 2019: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125et1_0dtVgArC00

3. Kentucky
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.6
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 250 -- 20th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3JbI_0dtVgArC00

2. Arkansas
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.7
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 172 -- 23rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAG8V_0dtVgArC00

1. West Virginia
> All McDonald's restaurants per 100K people: 5.8
> Total McDonald's restaurants: 104 -- 14th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

TheStreet

Burger King Breakfast: Sandwich Aims to Unseat McDonald's, Wendy's

That's a fair question to ask in an age where McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report continues to dominate with its classic lineup of Egg McMuffins, supplemented by additions like biscuits and the McGriddle, and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has captured attention with its new(ish) breakfast menu.
RESTAURANTS
