ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyrgyz reporter hit with drug charge after graft investigation

By VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO, Tolkun Namatbayeva
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1BCZ_0dtVg93i00
The drug charges against a leading journalist in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan have raised fears of a widening crackdown in the region's more plural sate /AFP

A renowned investigative journalist in ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan has been charged with possession of narcotics, police said on Sunday, days after he released an investigation into the fuel business of a powerful political family.

The move has raised fears of a media crackdown by the Central Asian country's new president, whose tenure has seen the arrests of high profile politicians and increasing controls over civic organisations.

Bolot Temirov, whose YouTube channel Temirov Live is known for its hard-hitting anti-corruption investigations, was taken into custody late Saturday after police raided the media outlet's office.

Around 200 supporters of Temirov including fellow journalists gathered outside the interior ministry on Sunday, with some calling for the minister's resignation.

In a statement Sunday, police in the Central Asian country's capital Bishkek said Temirov and his colleague Bolot Nazarov had been arrested on a charge of "possessing illegal narcotics".

Temirov and Nazarov were released following detention but are barred from leaving the country.

In footage of the journalist filmed during his arrest, Temirov said he believed police had planted drugs in his pocket.

The Norwegian Helsinki Committee watchdog said in a tweet Sunday the planting claim must be promptly investigated "to prevent speculation that authorities are cracking down on media outlets investigating top-level corruption".

- 'False' graft allegations -

The charges come after Temirov Live reported on alleged profiteering in the fuel industry by a relative of Kamchibek Tashiyev, Kyrgyzstan's security committee chief, who came to power alongside current president Sadyr Japarov during unrest in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXnvQ_0dtVg93i00
Kyrgyzstan has long been the region's most politically volatile country, with three of the country's six post-independence leaders forced out of office /AFP

Japarov said on Sunday he would ensure the case was "investigated fairly" but pledged support for Tashiyev, a long-term ally.

"Kamchibek (Tashiyev) explained in detail ... that the accusations against him were completely false."

At a news conference, Tashiyev denied his committee had influenced the investigation into Temirov or his staff and called the report on his nephew's fuel business "a lie".

"I have never been involved in corruption... that is my lifelong position," Tashiyev said.

Tashiyev accused Temirov's colleague Nazarov of being "addicted" to narcotics and using a bong to smoke illicit substances, without offering proof for the claim.

Nazarov, a poet and musician noted for his talents on a lute-like instrument, the komuz, was supported by fellow musicians who played outside the city police department until he was released a few hours after Temirov on Sunday afternoon.

Kyrgyzstan's vast, oil-rich neighbour Kazakhstan has been rocked by political unrest that authorities there said has left 225 people dead after protests against an energy price hike began at the turn of the year.

But mountainous Kyrgyzstan has long been the region's most politically volatile country, with three of the country's six post-independence leaders forced out of office since 2005 amid street rallies over corruption, nepotism and rigged votes.

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Two charged with dealing drugs after early morning arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Bryan residents are behind bars after they were reportedly arrested with large amounts of at least six different drugs. Bryan police were patrolling the area of South Texas Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when they saw a suspicious vehicle in the Tejas Center. Authorities say Kwajuana Johnson, 38, and Jackie Robinson, 29, were inside.
BRYAN, TX
kbsi23.com

4 face drug charges in 3 separate McCracken County investigations

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face drug charges in different investigations in McCracken County. McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 16. Detectives executed a search warrant early Sunday morning (Jan. 16) at 211 Colony Drive in McCracken County. During a search of the apartment and a vehicle on the property, detectives found and seized 48 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and doses of Clonazepam. Tyler Copeland, 20, and Kori Lane, 23, who live in the apartment were arrested and face charges. Tyler E. Copeland 20, faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or greater offense, trafficking in marijuana less then eight ounces 2nd offense, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance-Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lane faces possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance-Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WNCT

Beaufort man facing drug charges after arrest

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort man is facing several drug-related charges after his arrest by deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Falanta Terrell Simmons, 34, of 672 Merrimon Road in Beaufort, was arrested and charged with six counts of trafficking in heroin. Officials said he is a repeat offender and was in jail […]
BEAUFORT, NC
FOX 21 Online

21 People Charged in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say 21 people have been charged following a multi-state drug trafficking investigation that uncovered the transportation of fentanyl and heroin from Chicago to Duluth. Authorities say the criminal activity was uncovered by members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force who...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Drugs#Graft#Kyrgyzstan#Ex Soviet#Central Asian#Temirov Live
Times-Republican

Marshalltown man charged with murder after death investigation

A Marshalltown man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a stabbing death on Jan. 2. According to a press release from the Marshalltown Police Department (MPD), 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu was stabbed to death, and a joint investigation involving the MPD and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began on Jan. 3, the day after the incident. On Monday, the agencies arrested 48-year-old Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo of Marshalltown, and he was booked into the Marshall County Jail as he awaits an initial appearance.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
cw34.com

Former felon facing weapon, ammunition, drug charges after traffic stop

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man faces a slew of charges involving a weapon, ammunition, and drugs — and his trouble started all because of a traffic stop. Boynton Beach police say Daniel Clay, 38, was driving at 40 mph on NW 3rd Street, before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The speed limit is only 25 mph so two officers in a police car tried to pull him over.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
kfgo.com

Guards clash again on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, no casualties reported

BISHKEK (Reuters) – Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire on Thursday amid a standoff over a blocked road, a fresh outbreak of violence between the ex-Soviet neighbours after a similar frontier clash killed dozens last year. The border between the two countries, both of which host Russian military...
MILITARY
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Two charged after drugs found in home

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man and woman have been charged after a disturbance call led deputies to finding methamphetamine, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Jessica Lamb Marcus (Tollison), 44, and Carey Joe Tollison, 45, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
41nbc.com

5 arrested on gun, drug charges after search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes and Gang Unit Investigators, along with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, made several arrests after guns and drugs were discovered during a search warrant on January 21. While executing the warrant at a home on Riverside Drive,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
KIX 105.7

CRU Drug Investigation Results in Arrest of Man On Multiple Charges

On Wednesday Jan. 5, members of the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Unit responded to 1319 South Osage to serve a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation. At the residence, two males and a female were located and secured without incident. A detailed search of the residence revealed methamphetamine,...
SEDALIA, MO
WSMV

TBI investigate caregiver who has been charged with drug fraud

PULASKI, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday they have arrested a Pulaski caregiver who now faces multiple charges, including prescription drug fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult. After a successful joint investigation by the Pulaski Police Department and special agents with the Medicaid Fraud...
PULASKI, TN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 arrested on assault, drug charges after road-rage shooting in Clayton

Three men were arrested in Clayton County after police say shots were fired from their vehicle during an incident of road rage. After a brief chase, the men were pulled over and marijuana was found inside their car, Clayton police said Thursday in an announcement on Facebook. The incident took place Jan. 16 around 9 p.m. along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
shreveportmag.com

Man arrested on trespassing, gun, drug charges after Booker Street disturbance

Monroe, LA – According to the Monroe Police Department, this incident occurred on Thursday. It happened in the 4300 block of Booker Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a trespassing complaint. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that they asked the 30-year-old suspect to leave the premises multiple...
MONROE, LA
New Castle News

Man charged with drug offenses after raid

A South Side man is in custody after local narcotics agents raided his apartment and reportedly found suspected heroin, crack cocaine and ecstasy pills. Lawrence County District Attorney narcotics detectives have filed charges against 41-year-old Ali Dawond Gray of 1119 1/2 Agnew St., formerly of Michigan, in connection with the sealed search warrant that was served just after midnight Monday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Troy Woman Sentenced to State Prison After Drug Trafficking Investigation

TROY, PA (WENY) -- A Troy woman will spend up to 17 years in a Pennsylvania state prison, after pleading guilty to multiple felony drug-related charges. Olivia Stroud was sentenced on January 10th to 66 to 204 months in prison, after pleading guilty to charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substances (fentanyl), Delivery of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), and Possession of Contraband while Incarcerated.
TROY, PA
wfxl.com

Valdosta man facing drug charges after fleeing traffic stop

A Valdosta man is facing drug-related charges after police say they had to use a K9 to apprehend him after he hid in a shed. 30-year-old Jeremy Miller has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction of an officer, and driving on a suspended license.
VALDOSTA, GA
AFP

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree ceasefire after clashes kill two

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan said Friday they had agreed a ceasefire after shootouts at their contested border left two Tajik citizens dead. Following the overnight clashes, Kyrgyzstan's national security committee said Friday that it had reached an agreement for "a complete ceasefire" with Tajikistan during a meeting at the border between provincial governors and border service representatives. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy