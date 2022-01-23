ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli soldiers blindfolded and gagged elderly Palestinian American later found dead: Leaked report

By Steve Hendrix
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM — A leaked summary of an Israeli investigation into the death of a Palestinian American in the West Bank after Israeli troops detained him this month suggested that no soldiers were likely to be prosecuted despite investigators confirming that the man was dragged from his car, blindfolded and handcuffed and...

Washington Post

Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

JERUSALEM — Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and injuring a teenager, a Palestinian official said. It was the latest in a series of settler attacks in recent months. On Friday, settlers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Velshi: A Palestinian shepherd peacefully resisted the Israeli occupation. And now he’s dead

Al Haj Suleiman al-Hathaleen was a shepherd in the West Bank and a well-known anti-occupation activist. Suleiman was a small man with no weapons. He resisted the occupation through civil disobedience. While Israeli bulldozers destroyed the homes in his neighborhood, he stood in peaceful defiance with a Palestinian flag and his shepherd’s staff. Ali Velshi met Haj Suleiman on his last trip to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank at the end of 2019. Two weeks ago, Israeli forces entered Haj Suleiman’s village of Umm Al-Khair and began confiscating unregistered Palestinian cars. Haj Suleiman did what he had done for decades: he peacefully resisted. Then he was run over by a tow truck, under contract to the Israeli police. Witnesses say the tow truck driver and their police escort simply fled the rural village. They did not render aid to Haj Suleiman. They did not even call for an ambulance. Al Haj Suleiman al-Hathaleen never emerged from his coma, and died of his injuries this week. Suleiman was a man with little to his name, except for his land, his village, and his ability to stand up to an illegal occupation. This small man with just his words and his staff, was a thorn in the side of the Israeli occupation, because he had become a symbol of the resistance, and an emblem of the Israeli occupation.Jan. 22, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Israeli Police Demolished a Palestinian Family’s Home at 3AM

Israeli police evicted a Palestinian family from their home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah and bulldozed it during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Fifteen people were forcibly removed from the Salhiya family home, before it was demolished with a bulldozer at 3AM in freezing winter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
101 WIXX

Israeli police evict Palestinian family in East Jerusalem neighbourhood

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli police evicted a Palestinian family from their home in the flashpoint East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Wednesday, demolishing the dwelling in a case that has drawn international attention. The police raid was launched two days after a member of the Salhiyeh family took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israeli Army#A Palestinian American#Ynet#The Israel Defense Forces#The Washington Post
Reuters

Palestinian tries to stab Israeli troops and is shot dead, army says

HEBRON, West Bank, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Palestinian tried to stab an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank on Monday and was shot dead by him, the army said. In a separate incident, the Palestinian Health Ministry said an elderly Palestinian died of injuries received nearly two weeks ago when he was hit by a vehicle in Israeli police service.
MILITARY
The Independent

Israel probes death of elderly Palestinian who was detained

Israel was investigating after an 80-year-old Palestinian with U.S. citizenship died of a heart attack after being detained by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank The State Department said it was in touch with the Israeli government to seek “clarification" about the incident, which occurred early Wednesday, and that it supports a “thorough investigation.”Omar Asaad was detained by Israeli forces while returning from a relative's home in his hometown of Jiljiliya, near the West Bank city of Ramallah He was brought to a hospital hours later, dead from a heart attack, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.Jiljiliya...
MILITARY
