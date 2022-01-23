ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB owners can put pressure on players with specific raise

Cover picture for the articleIf MLB wants to put the MLBPA on the defensive overnight, all they need to do is offer a 12 percent raise of that league minimum salary. At the end of the day, the bulk of the blame for the MLB lockout falls on ownership. True, owners have always...

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB owners state willingness to lose games in 2022

It seemed as though there was some positive news regarding the MLB lockout. The MLBPA had brought their proposal to the table on Monday, and while nothing was agreed upon, the sides did speak for around two and a half hours. The fact that they had agreed to meet again on Tuesday was another positive after weeks without any movement.
MLB may be setting the stage for replacement players

The current MLB lockout is continuing to drag on without an end in sight. While some progress has been made on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in the past couple of days, there has not been enough to expect that major league players will be reporting to spring training on time. Add in the statement from the league that they are willing to lose games if need be, and it seems probable that these talks will be extending for the foreseeable future.
MLB Owners Continue To Make People Angry

The Sister City plan death is just the latest MLB problem. Major League Baseball owners have done an admirable job of getting people annoyed at them. The latest group ticked off at MLB owners are members of the Tampa Bay Rays ownership and potential investors in Montréal after MLB killed the Sister City plan that would have seen the Tampa Bay Rays home games split between somewhere in the Tampa market and in Montréal. The Rays ownership plans to step back and assess its situation while Stephen Bronfman, who has money, may walk all away from trying to bring MLB back to Montréal. Another group of people that might be a bit irate at the Lords of Baseball could include Montréal and Québec elected officials. All of those people are just joining a line of people who have found out that MLB owners care far more about their businesses than baseball fans. Of course, in the grand scheme of things baseball fans are taken for granted as MLB owners know the hardcore fans are not deserting them.
Labor Talks Continue Between MLB And The Players Association

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports that discussions between Major League Baseball and the Players Association are still ongoing as both sides try to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. According to Heyman, the players seek an increase in the minimum salary from $570,500 to $775,000. However, the league...
Column: Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw's curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A...
Are MLB players and owners making progress in talks? It depends on who you ask

MLB players and owners met twice this week and discussed some of the issues keeping them from making a deal. They’re supposed to meet again, though no specific date has been set. I found two articles published not long after the second of these meetings happened, and depending on...
MLB, players meet in person; talks to continue today

After a New York City meeting yesterday between MLB officials and players association officials, another face-to-face sit-down is scheduled for today, as progress is reported on a new labor agreement. No one is directly talking with the press about the small-group meeting yesterday, but sources quoted by a variety of...
Astros Thoughts: The Real Losers of the Lockout

Without baseball and without the Astros, there are losers in today’s world, and some aren’t even the ones playing. The text messages have become part of our daily routine. After a couple of weeks, I could tell you what time of day they would arrive within 15 minutes either way.
San Francisco Giants sign interesting depth pitching piece

For the second time in his career, Matt Carasiti is a member of the San Francisco Giants organization. Unlike his first time in the organization, however, the 30-year-old right-hander is hoping to have the opportunity to actually show what he can do on the mound. The San Francisco Giants have...
Will MLB get a deal done?

Will the Atlanta Braves be able to sign Freddie Freeman? Will Major League Baseball play 162 games this year? What is the big hold up in the MLB negotiations?
Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
