MLB owners can put pressure on players with specific raise

The Sister City plan death is just the latest MLB problem. Major League Baseball owners have done an admirable job of getting people annoyed at them. The latest group ticked off at MLB owners are members of the Tampa Bay Rays ownership and potential investors in Montréal after MLB killed the Sister City plan that would have seen the Tampa Bay Rays home games split between somewhere in the Tampa market and in Montréal. The Rays ownership plans to step back and assess its situation while Stephen Bronfman, who has money, may walk all away from trying to bring MLB back to Montréal. Another group of people that might be a bit irate at the Lords of Baseball could include Montréal and Québec elected officials. All of those people are just joining a line of people who have found out that MLB owners care far more about their businesses than baseball fans. Of course, in the grand scheme of things baseball fans are taken for granted as MLB owners know the hardcore fans are not deserting them.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO