Maryland weather: Flurries possible overnight Sunday, with cold temperatures in the 20s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area is likely to get between a coating and half an inch of snow Sunday evening. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Baltimore area could see some flurries overnight Sunday as temperatures plummet into the low 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Garrett County could still see some snow and remains under a winter weather advisory, the weather service said, but the rest of the region will miss out.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high around 36 degrees, and Tuesday will be milder with a higher just about 40 degrees. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

During the day Wednesday, temperatures may not rise above freezing in the Baltimore area, and the overnight low is expected to be just 19 degrees.