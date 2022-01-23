ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland weather: Flurries possible overnight Sunday, with cold temperatures in the 20s, forecasters say

By Christine Condon, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06whgG_0dtVf7G300
The Baltimore area is likely to get between a coating and half an inch of snow Sunday evening. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Baltimore area could see some flurries overnight Sunday as temperatures plummet into the low 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Garrett County could still see some snow and remains under a winter weather advisory, the weather service said, but the rest of the region will miss out.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high around 36 degrees, and Tuesday will be milder with a higher just about 40 degrees. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

During the day Wednesday, temperatures may not rise above freezing in the Baltimore area, and the overnight low is expected to be just 19 degrees.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

Spotify said Wednesday that it has agreed to remove Neil Young's music after the famed singer-songwriter said he wouldn't share the platform with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to...
MUSIC
The Hill

Schumer finds unity moment in Supreme Court fight

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks. Justice Stephen Breyer ’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Reuters

Explainer: What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps. WILL NATO COME TO UKRAINE'S DEFENCE?. Not militarily. Ukraine...
MILITARY
CBS News

Pittsburgh bridge collapse injures 10 people

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, officials said. Ten people suffered minor injuries and three people were taken to area hospitals, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, CBS Pittsburgh reports. Images from the scene showed vehicles piled up amid the rubble. CBS Pittsburgh reports a gas line...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC News

Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after 40 wins

Long-running “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider lost in an episode that aired Wednesday, ending the second-longest winning streak in the quiz show's history. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, who raked in $29,600 in the latest game, besting Schneider, at $19,600.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Temperature#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Associated Press

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play football like a quarterback. Not today’s quarterback anyway. He didn’t run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The harder the hits, the higher the stakes, the longer the odds, the more Roethlisberger seemed to dig in during a career in which he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a pair of championships while developing a reputation as a throwback in a city that fashions itself as one even as it has evolved into something far more modern.
NFL
CBS News

Alabama executes inmate Matthew Reeves after Supreme Court clears way

Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less "torturous," yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy