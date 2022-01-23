ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘892’ Review: Thriller-Biopic Falls Apart, Despite Star John Boyega’s Brilliant Work

By Siddhant Adlakha
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMCOP_0dtVet4700

Inspired by the true story of disgruntled former marine Brian Brown Easley ( John Boyega ), who takes to robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch so the world will finally hear him, “ 892 ” is While it features some stellar performances — including the final on-screen role of the late Michael K. Williams, as a semi-fictionalized hostage negotiator — its individual strengths all seem to work in isolation. Even its best elements clash wildly and often, as the film heads toward a befuddling conclusion that works neither as dramatization, nor as commentary on real events.

Based on the in-depth article by Aaron Gell , the screenplay by Kwame Kwei-Armah and director Abi Damaris Corbin quickly arrives at Easley’s fateful decision to take a pair of bank workers captive, with what appears to be a makeshift bomb, until his demands are met. Those demands turn out to be shockingly simple. They emanate from a place of deep betrayal, which Boyega skillfully carries through his on-edge, theatrical performance, and which speak to the film’s thematic focus: the way returning US soldiers — Black soldiers in particular — are often mistreated and abandoned by the very structures that recruited them. However, that Easley’s goals are more philosophical than material is also in unfortunate alignment with the film’s own approach to its subjects (the individual himself, and the systemic faults which his sorrows represent).

The unfurling of Easley’s past, through flashbacks, and of his wider familial circumstances, through numerous phone calls to his daughter Kiah (London Covington) and ex-wife Cassandra (Olivia Washington), aren’t so much actualizations of emotional truth as they are mere factualizations of events, loaded with superficial, function-first dialogue that feels written with the broadest possible pen. Boyega internalizes each story beat with aplomb, but the film’s own aesthetic flourishes are front-loaded, before they slip into something comfortably noncommittal — something distantly observational. As a laser-focused thriller about a bank heist, it starts out with a bang, but the deeper it digs, the less treasure it finds, and the more it loses sight of its surroundings. Before long, all that’s left is a hole it can’t crawl out of.

The initial whiz-bang approach is alluring. Its decision to arrive quickly at the main plot, and to fill in the blanks later, offers the lingering sense that Easley’s actions are a foregone conclusion. Its cold, high-contrast palette, along with composer Michael Abel’s heavy, classically-influenced strings, help enhance the controlled chaos as the situation first unfolds. These introductory scenes are marked by stark visual shifts from cinematographer Doug Emmett, with focus blurs, Dutch angles, and askew framing that knock the other main characters — outspoken branch manager Estel Valierie (Nicole Beharie) and distraught bank teller Rosa Diaz (Selenis Leyva) — off their emotional axes. Chris Witt’s snappy editing even serves the dual purpose of orienting us within Easley’s darting paranoia (through quick cuts to the room’s many security cameras) and of establishing the geography of the tiny room where most of the film is set.

However, once “892” widens in scope, a series of interrelated disconnects begin to emerge. Police and media arrive on scene, and though the film follows both Easley’s interactions with them over the phone as well as their own points of view (primarily, the always-reliable Williams, as the empathetic Eli Bernard), its many transitions to events outside lose a sense of space and perspective. Movement, whether that of approaching news cameras or SWAT teams taking formation, is seldom framed in relation to the bank itself — the way it is in, say, “Dog Day Afternoon” — so new developments rarely have a sense of build or foreboding.

Conversely, they also fail to convey meaning for Easley himself; he reacts to these external changes, but the camera rarely captures what he’s reacting to. The more thrilling the events become on paper, the less thrilling they feel in execution because of this blinkered approach, rife with artistic indecisions that fail to unearth its myriad of relevant (and arguably vital) themes.

However, while the film eventually falls apart, its collapse is delayed thanks to a surprising tonal oddity. It may not seem like it at the outset, but “892” is a very funny film as well. Whether or not this was the intent, Boyega and his co-stars seem acutely aware of the situation’s inherent absurdity, which they convey through the wildly contrasting energies they bring to the hostage crisis. Given Easley’s unconventional demands — which do not involve the bank’s money in the slightest — he performs his terroristic act with surprising politeness, though this doesn’t change the dread with which Valerie or Diaz respond to the situation (an echo of “Dog Day” that actually works).

The disconnect between Boyega’s frank demeanor and the ceaseless tension Beharie and Leyva put on display is delightfully amusing. That is, until the film drops a few hints about the real psychological reasons Easley may be approaching the circumstances with such disconnect to begin with — a thread the film not only doesn’t follow-up on in its narrative, but doesn’t fold into its aesthetic approach or its performances. What first appeared to be nuance turns out to be a rather ill-conceived approach.

Ironically, in this moment, “892” itself becomes disconnected from reality, a problem that becomes magnified when it comes time for the film to wrap things up and find something to say. The way real events concluded is hardly a mystery, and had this conclusion been folded into the narrative, it would have spoken seamlessly to Easley’s fatalistic outlook and several of the broader themes the film attempts to grasp. Instead, its climactic moments end up layered in visuals and thematic obfuscation, resulting in a baffling exclamation mark unintentionally bent into a lingering “?”

“892” is a vital step for Boyega as he continues to prove his post-“Star Wars” chops — his delicate balance of seething, operatic anger and subdued despondency remains exciting, even when the film ceases to be — but the overall result is poorly conceived. That it works best as a bog-standard thriller is perhaps the biggest indictment of its approach to real-world events. It has so many things it wants to say about the state of modern America, but it finds no suitable or impactful way to say them.

Grade: C-

“892” premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It is currently seeking distribution.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield ‘Lied to People for Two Years’ About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

Andrew Garfield’s next role? Professional party planner, or so we can only hope. During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Garfield likened keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role under wraps to planning the ultimate “surprise birthday party” for Marvel fans. “It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield joked. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Bond Producer Says Idris Elba Has ‘Been Part of the Conversation’ for Next 007

2021’s “No Time To Die” marked Daniel Craig’s fifth time playing James Bond, as well as his final appearance as the iconic secret agent, which means one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles is vacant again for the first time in nearly two decades. Daniel Craig’s long tenure as the character, combined with his tendency to frequently announce retirement plans before changing his mind, caused Bond fans to spend much of the last decade speculating about his potential replacement. And in recent years, one name has reigned supreme: Idris Elba. The “Luther” star has been a fan favorite to take up...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Declares He Is Officially ‘Goth’ After Prepping to Play Dracula

After admittedly being “marginalized by the studio system” following a “few flops,” Nicolas Cage is ready for his second (third? fourth?) act. The iconic star — don’t call Cage an “actor” — has been preparing to play an equally influential figure: Dracula. Cage stars in Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” about the vampire’s servant and henchman in an insane asylum. And yes, it’s a horror-comedy co-starring Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz. “Rick and Morty” screenwriter Ryan Ridley penned the script, reportedly set in the present day. “A word I don’t like anymore, ‘acting,'” Cage told the Los Angeles Times. “I sound...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: John Boyega on Personally Requesting Michael K. Williams Be Cast in ‘892’

One of the final onscreen performances from Michael K. Williams — who died in September due to an accidental overdose — premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. 892, which is screening in the fest’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, sees the late actor appear onscreen opposite John Boyega, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of working with the actor whom he had long admired. 892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017.  “Michael was somebody...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Nicole Beharie
Person
Selenis Leyva
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Hostage Crisis#Wells Fargo
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Variety

Sam Raimi Explains His ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Feelings, Reveals Whether ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Finished Filming

Sam Raimi, the director of Columbia Pictures’ original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, has spoken out about watching his original cast reprise their roles in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In an exclusive interview with Variety while promoting the Oscar-shortlisted film “You’re Dead Hélène,” a live-action horror short film produced by Raimi, the director discussed seeing Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina take up their iconic characters once again. “It was so much fun,” Raimi said. “I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Apple Animated Film ‘Luck’ Sets August Release Date, Adds Eva Noblezada and Simon Pegg to Voice Cast

“Luck,” an upcoming animated adventure film from Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films, will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 5. The studios announced the release date on Wednesday morning, alongside additions to the film’s voice cast. Directed by Peggy Holmes, “Luck” follows the story of Sam Greenfield, ostensibly the unluckiest person alive. After aging out of foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, working with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation have announced that Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon”) will star in the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Review: A Heady and Haunting Folk Tale Among the Best Horror Debuts in Years

, and so to try and parse it in certain terms is like recounting a dream to somebody who wasn’t in on it. That’s high praise for a horror-adjacent movie that weds some of the genre’s most elemental tropes to a weird and poignant parable of a loveless witch who seeks to punish the world because of her own disappointments in love and motherhood. Australian-Macedonian filmmaker Stolevski’s uncategorizable and emotionally gutting debut shares some DNA with his contemporaries, but it is an entirely different, more intractable beast — a coming-of-age nightmare that employs an almost Faulknerian cadence in how it moves...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Can a BAFTA Snub Cast a Shadow on Oscar Chances?

Although the live-tweeted Golden Globes and the Instagram-live’d SAG Award noms received a lot of attention, a lower-profile announcement in the wee hours of Jan. 12, stateside time, may tell us more about Oscar hopefuls’ prospects. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its BAFTA Awards “longlists,” which are like the shortlists that 10 branches of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reveal, in that they disclose which contenders have survived a considerable winnowing of the field en route to nominations voting. The main difference, though, is that BAFTA announces a longlist for every category, offering...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

John Boyega Explains Why Return of the Jedi is His Favorite Skywalker Saga Film

Does it come as a shock? Not really. It goes without saying that John Boyega is definitely one of the most controversial Star Wars people out there and for a time, it looked like he no longer wanted anything to do with the franchise, all thanks to the controversies surrounding the mishandling of his character Finn. These days, Boyega seems a lot more at ease talking about his Star Wars roots, and in a new interview, the actor revealed his favorite entry in the Skywalker Saga which is surprisingly not anything from the films he was part of.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House…’ Review: Kristen Bell’s Woman-in-Peril Spoof Lacks Inspiration

One only has to hear the word salad that is Netflix’s new series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” to understand what it’s poking fun at: movies and books focused on wine moms/alcoholic women (the line is so blurry in this genre) who stumble onto a mystery, aren’t believed, and must become their own citizen detective. The Lifetime television network is synonymous with these types of stories. And it is the television channel for women that feels like the predominant inspiration for this Kristen Bell-starring series. Bell plays Anna Whitaker, a woman who’s...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

John Boyega Picks His Favorite Star Wars Movie, And The Answer Might Surprise You

John Boyega is a verifiable Star Wars expert. The London native starred as Finn in the third Star Wars trilogy, so it’s safe to assume he knows a thing or two about the galaxy far, far away. With such an impressive background, it’s only natural that Boyega would have a favorite installment in the Star Wars series - but the answer might surprise his fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 was the ‘best’ of the season – but fans are conflicted

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett has left fans conflicted.Disney Plus’s Star Wars spin-off series focuses on the former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) following his return in The Mandalorian last year.Chapter five of the show – which was released today (26 January) – proved to be a huge hit among fans, with many viewers calling it the best episode so far.*Spoilers below*Much of the episode’s success has been attributed to the shock appearance of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who is the star of another Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.While fans celebrated the episode on...
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

John Boyega Opens Up About Working With Michael K. Williams For ‘892’

Over the weekend, a number of films debuted at the 2022 Sundance film Festival. Among the many films that left people buzzing was 892, a thriller drama led by director Abi Damaris Corbin. Inspired by the life of U.S. Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley, the film follows an Iraq veteran, played by John Boyega, as he attempts to rob a bank after being disenfranchised by American society. Opposite Boyega, the late Michael K. Williams plays the role of a hostage negotiator by the name of Eli Bernard. As the first reviews of the film pour in, Boyega took time to speak with The Hollywood Reporter about his experience working with the late actor.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy