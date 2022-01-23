Las Vegas police search pond for evidence in a homicide case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pond in North Las Vegas has been partially drained as part of a homicide investigation, according to police.

Metro Police have not disclosed what detectives and a dive team found at the bottom of Aliante Nature Discovery Park or any details about the homicide case.

Police said evidence was located and the pond was refilled.

Some visitors at the park told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they saw police in scuba gear and what looked like metal detectors during the water drainage and they had concerns about the wildlife at the park.

City officials said water levels were never low enough to harm the fish and wildlife at the pond.