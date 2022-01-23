List: Counties in central Ohio with snow emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Counties in central Ohio have issued snow emergencies as winter weather passes throughout Sunday .

Below will be an updated list of the emergency levels and the counties that have declared them as snow is expected to continue.

LEVEL 1

Athens

Champaign

Delaware

Fairfield

Franklin

Guernsey

Hocking

Knox

Licking

Marion

Morgan

Morrow

Muskingum

Pickaway

Richland

Union

Vinton

LEVEL 2

Coshocton

Crawford

To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions below or check out this video :

LEVEL 1

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

