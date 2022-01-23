ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

List: Counties in central Ohio with snow emergencies

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb0Vk_0dtVdt1u00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Counties in central Ohio have issued snow emergencies as winter weather passes throughout Sunday .

Below will be an updated list of the emergency levels and the counties that have declared them as snow is expected to continue.

Light Snow: 1-2 inches expected around central Ohio, less south

LEVEL 1

  • Athens
  • Champaign
  • Delaware
  • Fairfield
  • Franklin
  • Guernsey
  • Hocking
  • Knox
  • Licking
  • Marion
  • Morgan
  • Morrow
  • Muskingum
  • Pickaway
  • Richland
  • Union
  • Vinton

LEVEL 2

  • Coshocton
  • Crawford
Columbus and central Ohio Weather Radar

To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions below or check out this video :

LEVEL 1
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3
All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

Comments

timezone
4d ago

1 to 2 inches of snow is a snow emergency ? We’ve gotten weak people.

Reply(7)
14
 

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

