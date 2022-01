There are a variety of things that make a bar great for the perfect happy hour, one of those things being first-hand experience. These 10 all have that. After a stressful and what feels like an eternal day at work, sometimes you need a little unwinding. Some people decide to go home and binge the latest and greatest series Netflix has to offer. There are other people, and many of them, that decide to hit up a bar to have a few drinks to forget the stress that day brought. If you're one of those people, these 10 bars certainly will help make sure your worries disappear briefly.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO