Former Italian Premier Berlusconi being treated in hospital

By Via AP news wire
 4 days ago

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been undergoing a series of medical examinations in a Milan hospital, a spokesman confirmed Sunday, the day after the center-right political leader and media tycoon took his name out of contention to be Italy’s next president.

Italian media reported that Berlusconi had been hospitalized at San Raffaele hospital, where his physician works, but the spokesman said he has been in and out of the hospital over recent days for a series of exams and a checkup.

Berlusconi, 85, recovered from COVID-19 in 2020 and was in and out of the hospital last spring for treatment of complications related to the virus.

Berlusconi spent 10 days being treated at San Raffaele Hospital for COVID-19 in September of 2020. He told reporters after being discharged that disease had been “insidious” and was the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.

Besides being in a vulnerable age group, Berlusconi has a heart condition that prompted him to get a pacemaker several years ago.

Berlusconi on Saturday reluctantly withdrew his candidacy to succeed Sergio Mattarella as Italy’s head of state, a largely ceremonial post that also requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its not infrequent political crises.

Lawmakers and regional representatives begin voting on Monday, with political maneuvering over candidates still in full-swing.

The Independent

Italian politicians begin secret vote to elect president after Berlusconi rules himself out

More than 1,000 Italian lawmakers and regional delegates on Monday began voting for Italy’s next president amid heightened security measures, including 800 policemen and surveillance helicopters.With little common consensus among electors and a voting system shrouded in secrecy, it’s unclear who will take up residency in the Quirinal Palace after President Sergio Mattarella leaves. So far, no single candidate has garnered unabated support despite a handful of popular names.A final decision should be known by the end of the week at the latest.Incumbent Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been widely touted by pollsters as a possible winner. But talk of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Italian party chiefs struggle to nail deal on next president

Leaders across Italy’s political spectrum, under pressure to nail down an agreement on who should be the country’s next president, huddled again Tuesday without immediate success, so the second day of voting by lawmakers in Parliament appeared as doomed as the first.Through Wednesday, a two-thirds majority is needed to elect a new head of state, a figure tasked with representing national unity. Starting with the fourth round of voting on Thursday, only a simple majority of 505 votes is necessary. But even that reduced margin could prove elusive. Whether enough support can be found to elect Premier Mario Draghi...
POLITICS
The Independent

Italian espresso could get Unesco protected status

Italy’s coffee culture – specifically the act of ordering an espresso – could be in line to get Unesco-protected status.Italy is campaigning for its unique caffeine scene to be added to Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list.“In Italy, coffee is much more than a simple drink: it is an authentic ritual,” Italy's deputy agriculture minister Gian Marco Centinaio told Italian news outlet Sky TG24.“It is an integral part of our national identity and an expression of our social relationships that distinguishes us around the world.”Similar entries have already been accepted onto Unesco’s list, including “Turkish coffee culture and tradition” – but...
DRINKS
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
The Independent

Half-term holiday warning as unvaccinated children remain barred from Spain

Spain still has its strict vaccination rules in place for travel, meaning those aged 12 and over must have had two doses or more of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to visit the country from the UK.This is likely to hit half-term holidays hard, as families whose teenage children have not yet had the jab are forced to cancel or delay plans. (Children under 12 are currently exempt from vaccine rules.)While around three quarters (79 per cent) of adults in the UK have now had three doses of a vaccine, the rollout is only just starting to reach 12 to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
#Italy#Milan#Italian#San Raffaele Hospital
ARTnews

France Approves Return of Nazi-looted Artworks, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Vatican defends Benedict after report faults abuse record

The Vatican on Wednesday strongly defended Pope Benedict XVI’s record in fighting clergy sexual abuse and cautioned against looking for “easy scapegoats and summary judgments," after an independent report faulted his handling of four cases of abuse when he was archbishop of Munich Germany The Holy See’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli, provided the Vatican's first substantial response to the report in an editorial that appeared on the Vatican's media portal, Vatican News. In it, Tornielli recalled that Benedict was the first pope to meet with victims of abuse, that he had issued strong norms to punish priests who...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Catching Covid was worth the joy of being reunited with my family on the Italian slopes

I was standing screaming for help at the top of a beginner slope while a child looked witheringly at me, her personal ski instructor asking if I was alright. When my skis finally managed to dislodge themselves from the ice that had gathered at the top of the magic carpet lift I replied a wholehearted 'yes', while inwardly yearning for a glass of soothing mug of Glühwein. She didn’t look convinced though. When I successfully skied down to my father, I asked why he didn’t send for help. “I knew you’d figure it out,” he said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Place
Europe
The Independent

At least seven migrants die on boat bound for Italian island of Lampedusa

Seven Bangladeshi migrants have died of hypothermia after crossing the Mediterranean on a boat that was carrying about 280 people from Libya towards the Italian island of Lampedusa.The Italian coastguard carried out a rescue operation on Monday night after seeing the boat off the coast of Lampione, an uninhabited island near Lampedusa, officials said on Tuesday. Three people were dead when the coastguard arrived for the rescue in rough waters, and another four died while being taken to Lampedusa. Other migrants were taken to the island’s hospital to be treated for hypothermia and severe disorientation. Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MSC Group, Lufthansa partner in bid for Italy's ITA Airways

The parent group of MSC Cruises is partnering with Lufthansa in a bid for a majority stake in Italy’s ITA Airways, the company created from the ashes of former Italian flagship airline Alitalia MSC Group, which includes container shipping and logistics businesses in addition to cruises, said in a statement late Monday that the deal would leverage synergies in both passenger and cargo, and that Lufthansa has already shown interest in the deal. The companies have requested that the Italian government, which currently controls ITA Airways, grant a 90-day period for exclusive talks and due diligence. Lufthansa said...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Dutch government eases lockdown despite soaring infections

Prime Minister Mark Rutte further eased the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, allowing bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other venues to reopen from Wednesday for the first time this year.But Rutte warned that the move wasn't without risks.“We are taking a big step today to unlock the Netherlands while the infections numbers are really going through the roof,” Rutte said Tuesday.The announcement wasn't all good news for the beleaguered hospitality and cultural sectors, with the opening hours limited to 10 p.m., while professional sports teams will only be allowed to fill stadiums to a third of their normal capacities.Soccer clubs and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England lifts COVID restrictions as omicron threat recedes

Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations.From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England, and a legal requirement for COVID passes for entry into nightclubs and other large venues has been scrapped. The government last week dropped its advice for people to work from home as well as guidance for face coverings in classrooms. The so-called “Plan B” measures were introduced in early December to stop the rapid spread of the omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thailand approves move to declare Covid an endemic disease

Authorities in Thailand approved new guidelines on Friday for declaring the Covid-19 pandemic an endemic disease.Rungrueng Kitphati, the spokesperson for the ministry of public health, said it would take the government around six months to a year to be able to make the decision to start treating Covid as an illness such as the flu or measles.Health secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit had said on Thursday that the ministry’s National Communicable Disease Committee planned to declare Covid endemic on its own academically acceptable criteria.The guidelines are made up of three criteria, which the country currently meets.They criteria states that there should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Djokovic feted in Montenegro amid new virus test doubts

Tennis star Novak Djokovic received honors at a small Adriatic Sea resort in Montenegro on Friday even as doubts re-emerged about the positive COVID-19 test he used to try to compete in the Australian Open.The BBC on Friday reported discrepancies in the serial numbers of tests Serbian authorities administered to Djokovic in the days prior to his trip to Australia, suggesting possible irregularities in the way they were issued.Djokovic's media team and the Institute of Public Health in Serbia did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press. Senior Serbian health officials have previously said that...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nearly 20,000 coconuts full of liquid cocaine found by Colombian officials in shipment headed for Italy

Nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine were found by authorities in Colombia inside a shipment bound for Italy.The shipment was found through a coordinated investigation by the Attorney General’s Office’s Specialised Directorate against Drug Trafficking and the National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the Colombian National Prosecutor’s Office.The shipment was to leave the port of Cartagena in Bolívar for Genoa in Italy.Officials said 504 canvas bags containing 19,780 export-type coconuts were found containing liquid cocaine.“Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

