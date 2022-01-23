ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the best ways to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By Jeanette Settembre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
By Getty Images

Let the games begin! The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is set to kick-off as scheduled on Feb. 4, continuing through Feb. 20. It’s the second time in two decades that Beijing will be home to the games. Spectators can expect to see popular events like figure skating, luge, hockey, freestyling skiing and snowboarding among others. The star roster of Team USA athletes set to compete for the gold includes the likes of snowboarders Chloe Kim; figure skaters Nathan Chen and Mariah Bell; and bobsled racer Lolo Jones .

Other exciting competitions include freestyle skiing aerials, snowboard cross, ice dancing, ski jumping and speed skating. The Beijing Games will also introduce a new women’s solo bobsled event called the monobob. Daily primetime action will be broadcast across all timezones each night at 8 PM ET, except for Sundays (7PM ET). Coverage begins the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 PM Eastern time on NBC, while the games will also be live streamed in real time on the network’s streaming service Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the USA Network.

Cut the cord and don’t have NBC on your TV to watch for free? Don’t fret. You don’t need cable TV to get in on the action. Here are some alternatives for catching the excitement at home:

NBCUniversal’s Peacock

Free, and up to $9.99 per month

  • Free with commercials: NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock will be streaming all events from the Beijing Winter Games. Free live coverage is available through the Peacock free option —  though you’ll have put up with commercials.
  • $4.99/month Premium package (free 7-day trial): This package limits ads and includes access to the platform’s movies and shows.
  • $9.99/ month Premium Plus package (free 7-day trial): This grants viewers all Peacock programming almost entirely commercial-free — and includes the capability to download selected content for offline viewing.

Hulu + Live TV bundle

$69.99 per month

  • The Hulu TV bundle package (Hulu + Live TV) includes the Olympic Channel plus more than 75 other channels and access to live-streaming from the full slate of NBC Universal networks.
  • Rates for a Hulu + TV subscription start at $69.99 per month and come with access to more than 40,000 TV episodes and movies.

FuboTV

Free 7-day trial, then $64.99 per month

  • FuboTV includes live Winter Olympics coverage and content from NBC, USA Network, and other NBC-affiliated partners in addition to 100+ news, sports and entertainment channels.
  • For $64.99/month, viewers can watch from any device and share with family members on three different screens at the same time.
  • For $69.99 per month, 10 different screens — at the same location — can stream content at once.
  • Both packages come with Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV

Free 14-day trial, then $54.99 per month

  • With a two-week trial, you may be able to catch all the competition for free. The YouTube TV channel bundle includes the full slate of NBC networks covering the games for anyone looking to watch the Olympics without traditional cable.
  • YouTube is the first live TV streaming service to announce they will stream the Beijing Games in 4K.
  • The full package comes with more than 85 channels of live entertainment, sports and news and has unlimited recording capacity.
  • Following the 14-day trial, packages start at $54.99 for the first three months allowing access to six devices and screens.

SlingTV

Free for 3 days, starts at $46 per month for Sling Blue ($35/month, plus Sports Extra ($11/month)

  • SlingTV has its own channel devoted to the big games. The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, gives viewers year-round coverage of Olympic sports.
  • Programming includes live events of the winter and summer Olympics, original series, documentaries and archival footage.
  • For access to live coverage, viewers must subscribe to the Sling Blue package ($35 per month) which comes with more than 40 channels like NBC, NBC Sports Network, ESPN, USA, TBS, Food Network and more, then add on the Sports Extra package ($11 per month), which features the Olympic Channel plus access to other sports channels like the MLB Network and NBA TV and NHL Network.

