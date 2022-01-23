ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nobu Hotel & Restaurant eyes late summer opening

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVEQD_0dtVdV2a00

A new luxury hotel and Japanese restaurant is eyeing a late summer opening in Buckhead, according to an announcement.

Signage recently went up on the Nobu Hotel & Restaurant at Phipps Plaza mall.

The hotel will include 150 rooms, a rooftop pool, spa and conference space. The restaurant will occupy 10,000 square feet, featuring Japanese cuisine.

Nobu is a brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. This is the first location in Atlanta.

The hotel and restaurant are part of a larger redevelopment at Phipps Plaza. The former Belk department store was demolished to make way for a mixed-use project, which also includes a 13-story office building, food hall called Citizens, and a Life Time athletic club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnGK7_0dtVdV2a00

The post Nobu Hotel & Restaurant eyes late summer opening appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

First look: Mutation Brewing Co.

A new brewery is opening along a busy stretch of Roswell Road, featuring a speakeasy and a rooftop bar. Mutation Brewing Co. is set to open Jan. 28 in Sandy Springs. It occupies a roughly 9,000-square-foot space with two levels of outdoor space. The interior has an industrial vibe with a large U-shaped bar. Two […] The post First look: Mutation Brewing Co. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: How Crispy Express opening in Summerhill, Cold Beer closing in O4W, plus more news

How Crispy Express opens its chicken sandwich take-out shop on Monday, Jan. 24, at 71B Georgia Ave. in the Summerhill neighborhood. Originally operating as s pop-up at Halfway Crooks, this is the first brick-and-mortar location for the concept created by chef Will Silbernagel, restaurateur Greg Best of Ticonderoga Club and designer Bart Sasso of Ticonderoga Club and […] The post Quick Bites: How Crispy Express opening in Summerhill, Cold Beer closing in O4W, plus more news appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Two Decades of Growth: Transplanted Seed Factory flourishes on the Westside

For Seed Factory, the new year began with a new home. Since it opened 20 years ago, the Westside shop has offered a thoughtfully chosen collection of modern baby clothing, toys, books, furnishings, gifts and essentials, making it a favorite drop-in for local families. Right time, right place Rachel Baba, owner of Seed Factory, said […] The post Two Decades of Growth: Transplanted Seed Factory flourishes on the Westside appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Who says ‘Dryuary’ has to be so terrible?

With the holidays behind us and our bodies begging for a bit of a reprieve, 31 days of no alcohol sounds pretty refreshing. But then reality hits and you wonder how you’ll actually go an entire month without your favorite adult beverages. Good news for all; there are lots of nonalcoholic options available that will […] The post Women + Wine: Who says ‘Dryuary’ has to be so terrible? appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Grana to open new location in Dunwoody

A beloved Italian restaurant is coming to Dunwoody. Grana, a southern Italian restaurant located at 1835 Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, will open a second location at the new Ashford Lane Shopping Center in Dunwoody, according to a post from the restaurant’s Instagram account. “We couldn’t be more excited to share with you all that we […] The post Grana to open new location in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Plans filed for Phipps Plaza food hall

Plans are moving forward to bring a new food hall to Phipps Plaza mall. A building permit was filed Jan. 13 for Citizens, a roughly 25,000-square-foot food hall that’s part of a larger expansion at the upscale Buckhead mall. Citizens is expected to open in November, according to Phipps owner Simon Property Group. The concept […] The post Plans filed for Phipps Plaza food hall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Airbnb to open tech hub at The Interlock in West Midtown

Airbnb has announced that its new technical hub will be located at The Interlock development in West Midtown. The short-term and vacation home rental giant announced last February that it would open an East Coast hub in Atlanta to serve as the home for one of its product development teams and regional base for new technical […] The post Airbnb to open tech hub at The Interlock in West Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobu Matsuhisa
Person
Robert De Niro
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

The Last Drive-In: Plaza Theatre owner reflects on success of pandemic-era solution

In honor of tonight being our last drive-in show, check out this great tribute video that our very own Production Manager, AJ Holder put together reflecting all the thought that went into making a quiet little parking lot behind our building into an Intown drive-in for the last 87 weeks. It features renderings and photos […] The post The Last Drive-In: Plaza Theatre owner reflects on success of pandemic-era solution appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy