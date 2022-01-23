Nobu Hotel & Restaurant eyes late summer opening

A new luxury hotel and Japanese restaurant is eyeing a late summer opening in Buckhead, according to an announcement.

Signage recently went up on the Nobu Hotel & Restaurant at Phipps Plaza mall.

The hotel will include 150 rooms, a rooftop pool, spa and conference space. The restaurant will occupy 10,000 square feet, featuring Japanese cuisine.

Nobu is a brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. This is the first location in Atlanta.

The hotel and restaurant are part of a larger redevelopment at Phipps Plaza. The former Belk department store was demolished to make way for a mixed-use project, which also includes a 13-story office building, food hall called Citizens, and a Life Time athletic club.

