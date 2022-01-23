ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Hunter named MVP at Polynesian Bowl

By Tolly Carr
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

Travis Hunter Jr. continues to show why he was the no. 1 recruit in this year’s high school class. The Jackson State commitment earned Offensive MVP honors on Saturday night in the Polynesian Bowl .

Hunter had five receptions for 54 yards for team Makai which was coached by Grambling State legend Doug Williams.

In a sign of what might be headed to JSU, Hunter also had a goal line interception on defense.

In a nod to his future coach Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter twirled the ball on the field and did the “Primetime” trademark dance near midfield. Team Makai won over Team Mauka, 17-3.

The Polynesian Bowl is played each year in Hawaii and features the top high school players in the country. Fellow JSU recruit Kevin Coleman Jr . played in this year’s game as well.

Doug Williams coached against Trent Dilfer in this year’s game, pitting two Super Bowl Champion quarterbacks against one another.

