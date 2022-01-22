Update: Arrests made in double murder

Update: Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Terrione R. Thomas for two-counts of Second Degree Murder. And is being held without bond.

Terrione R. Thomas was located at an out of town hospital and taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Terrione R. Thomas remains in the custody of B.R.P.D. and will be later transported back to our jurisdiction for interview and booking procedures. The incident remains under investigation

Earlier: Thidodaux Police report one of two suspects has been captured and is under arrest.

Timothy Paul Thomas is in custody being held on one count of Accessory After the Fact of 2nd Degree Murder, a felony.

Timothy R. Thomas remains incarcerated at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a No Bond Hold.

Investigation revealed that Terrione R. Thomas was involved in a verbal dispute with Alvin Turner at a private party in the 900 block of St. Charles Street, which led to Terrione R. Thomas leaving the establishment, retrieving a gun and retuning to the private party.

Terrione R. Thomas then began shooting at Alvin Turner, ultimately killing him.

A second victim Linda M. Johnson was also struck by gunfire during the incident and succumbed to her injuries as well.

Thibodaux Police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Thus far, it has been confirmed that two people, whose identity is being withheld at this time, were fatally shot.

The murders remain under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org .

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.