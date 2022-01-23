Rising in Contention: Dallas GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Grizzlies

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host Western Conference foe Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant on Sunday evening in a clash between two teams rising in NBA contention. This January game is important for the Western Conference Standings. Currently No. 5 in the west, Dallas looks to shrink the five game lead Memphis (third in the west) holds over them.

The Mavericks have won 10 of their last 12 games and are now six games above .500. This recent surge has been fueled by a much-improved defensive effort; Dallas has gone from being a bottom-10 defensive team to a top-five defensive team.

Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports

Dallas looks to get back on track after the Mavs' four-game winning streak ended Thursday night in a 109-101 loss to the Phoenix Suns, who hold the NBA's best record. The Grizzlies are fresh off beating the Denver Nuggets Friday on the road as underdogs.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: While star Luka Doncic is not on the injury report, is his neck injury suffered in Thursday's loss going to hamper his play? The Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones.

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the 2021-22 season series, 2-1 (the road team has won all 3 games).

DID YOU KNOW? Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was born in Arlington, Texas, and attended St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (26-20) VS. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (32-16)

WHEN: Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 4-point favorites over the Grizzlies.

NEXT: Dallas hits the road for two-games, starting with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

LAST WORD: Doncic on his neck injury on Thursday night:

“It’s my neck, it’s my spine. When I fall down, my head went back a little bit. It’s pretty sore right now. When I turn my head, I look funny.”