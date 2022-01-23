New Orleans Saints tackle attrition at position by using six starters | Saints Position Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints tight ends 2021 season analysis:. Three tight ends combined to start the Saints' 17 regular-season games in 2021. Juwan Johnson﻿, ﻿Adam Trautman﻿, and Nick Vannett all found time on the field at some point. Johnson played in 14 games, posting 13 receptions on 22 targets. He amassed 159 yards and four touchdowns. Trautman appeared in 13 games, tallying 27 receptions on 43 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Vannett only appeared in seven games, but he was able to make his presence felt. He finished the season with nine receptions on 15 targets, achieving 133 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO