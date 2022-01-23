ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss President Biden’s first year, latest at the Statehouse

By IN Focus
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about President Biden’s first year in office?

What are their thoughts on several controversial bills in the Statehouse?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Adam Wren, and Oseye Boyd discuss the president’s first year successes and failures, in addition to the ongoing debates at the Statehouse, from vaccine mandates to school curriculum.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts and Stitcher .

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.

