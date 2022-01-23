Wrestling’s 10 biggest stories and can’t-miss moments from this week (Jan. 16-22)

A week to remember for Chatham (Boys and Girls) Between the boys and girls teams, the Cougars have been a powerful duo in the water this winter. Each ranked within the Top 10, Chatham swept the Morris County Championships this past weekend. The boys team also followed that up with a dual-meet victory over No. 13 Delbarton, gaining even more traction as the postseason inches closer.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO