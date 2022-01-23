FORECAST: Cold snap on the way

We started off your Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. As we move through the afternoon, we'll see clearing skies with highs in the mid-60s. Then our focus will turn to the cold snap ahead for Monday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Patchy areas of frost are possible mainly east of I-75 for our northern counties. That said, feels like temperatures look to be in the 20s and 30s Monday morning. Feels like temperatures are dictated by ambient temperatures, relative humidity, and wind speed. Though the afternoon temperature will increase to the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday as another cold front inches closer to Southwest Florida. Right now, there are some early indications that there could be some strong to severe storms during the afternoon hours. This is very much a wait-and-see situation. That said another even stronger front looks to arrive next Saturday morning. Luckily there is a lot of time between now and then for things to change.

