ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Cold snap on the way

By Lauren Petrelli
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFzp5_0dtVbv0c00

We started off your Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. As we move through the afternoon, we'll see clearing skies with highs in the mid-60s. Then our focus will turn to the cold snap ahead for Monday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Patchy areas of frost are possible mainly east of I-75 for our northern counties. That said, feels like temperatures look to be in the 20s and 30s Monday morning. Feels like temperatures are dictated by ambient temperatures, relative humidity, and wind speed. Though the afternoon temperature will increase to the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday as another cold front inches closer to Southwest Florida. Right now, there are some early indications that there could be some strong to severe storms during the afternoon hours. This is very much a wait-and-see situation. That said another even stronger front looks to arrive next Saturday morning. Luckily there is a lot of time between now and then for things to change.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Snap#Smartphone App#Temperature#Wind Speed#Fox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

Central Florida cold snaps are shrinking

Orlando, FLA. – Heading into a weekend with the coldest temperatures in years, it might not seem like a suitable time to talk about winter losing its chill. But in all reality, that is what is happening. Last week the big news in Forecasting Change was the date making...
AGRICULTURE
FOX 4 WFTX

Freeze watch for most of SWFL

We started the week with icy-cold temperatures, and the weekend will bring much the same. The Fox 4 Weather Team is expecting a cold front to enter the area late Friday, which will cause highs Saturday to only reach the 50s. By the overnight hours the arctic air mass will dip temperatures to the low-30s, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Watch for most inland areas of Southwest Florida.
ENVIRONMENT
Temple Daily Telegram

Temple warming shelters open as cold snap expected

Warming shelters in Temple opened up Thursday night as temperatures with wind chill were expected to fall below freezing once more. The city’s two warming shelters, which open on cold nights, are located at Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army. Homeless residents are able to seek shelter at the two shelters when temperatures with wind chill fall below freezing, or below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
TEMPLE, TX
iheart.com

Local Nurseries Prepping Plants For Cold Weather Snap

Local nurseries prepping for the cold blast. Flamingo Road Nursery owner Jim Dezell says take in all small house plants when the temperature dips below 50 and if you have sensitive plants in the ground, keep them warm. The nursery is running its irrigation continuously overnight this weekend because the water creates a warming environment for the plants. South Florida's last hard freeze was in 2010 when temperatures in Fort Lauderdale fell to 36 degrees and 31 in Redland.
AGRICULTURE
ABC Action News

Forecast: Arctic Cold Weekend

Mostly cloudy and mild with temps in the 60s today. Arctic air moves in overnight temps will stay in the 40s on Saturday with very strong winds. Freezes and frosts are likely Saturday night with another chilly and sunny Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Cold, sunny forecast for your weekend!

Happy Friday! TGIF! Our forecast for the upcoming weekend is going to be beautiful, just cold! Today, we are a bit warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-50s, so bundle up. Layers will be best. Enjoy this beautiful forecast for today before temperatures fall again...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

A blast of cold air is on the way for the weekend

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A low pressure-system will be developing off the southeast coast today. There will be lots of clouds throughout the day with a small chance for a few spotty showers mainly east of I-95. Most areas are going to be dry today. Highs are going to below average again today with most areas in the low to mid-50s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Heavy snow, tidal flooding, strong winds and dangerous cold on the way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday night! The ingredients for a winter storm are coming together. A low pressure system is starting to develop near the Bahamas. That will strengthen and ride just offshore along the east coast. This low will provide the moisture for this event. A cold front across the Great Lakes will travel southeast and bring us the cold air for this event. These two systems combine almost right over the top of Hampton Roads.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy