NFL

How the Chiefs offense looks to avoid repeating their Week 5 performance vs. the Bills

By PJ Green
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, they committed four crucial turnovers that were instrumental in their 38-20 loss.

Those turnovers combined with poor play on offense and defense helped the Bills win in the AFC title game rematch early in the season. With the Chiefs being much more productive on both sides of the ball since then, the offense is making sure that they are ready for everything the Bills defense will throw at them.

“They’re going to have change-ups obviously that they didn’t do in the first matchup. They have a good defensive coordinator, they have a good defensive head coach, they have good players over there so they’re not going to sit back and do the same stuff they’ve done against us before,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Wednesday.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined over $12K for pompom touchdown celebration

“So, I’ll watch all of the previous games we’ve played against them this last year and a half pretty much and I’ll watch all of the games they’ve played since then. I try to formulate a game plan for myself and what I expect them to do knowing that they’ll have adjustments and I’ll have to make adjustments on the fly during the game.”

“We have to go out there and play an assignment sound football game,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said on Thursday.

“It’s about executing and the attention to details but being great at it, but on top of that, making sure that we’re not taking the little things for granted. When you do have success, sometimes the little things can be taken for granted. We have to value each and every moment that we have at this particular time.”

Since the Chiefs lost to the Bills, they have returned back to their form as one of the best offenses in football. The Bills defense has also been playing well since then, holding the New England Patriots to 17 points in their latest playoff game (most of which came in garbage time).

The Bills also got the most pressure on Mahomes without blitzing and played the most 2 deep safety coverage on the Chiefs than any team all season. Mahomes said the Bills’ safety tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer is something he’s been studying as he gets ready to take on the Bills’ mighty defense.

“They know how to kind of rock the two high shells to go to one high, they both can play up top or down low so it’s a tremendous challenge to try to get a read for what they’re doing. I mean they have two great players in the back end that can really do a great job of disrupting what you want to do as an offense, so have to account for both of them on every single play.”

Records that could be broken in the Chiefs-Bills playoff rematch

“We have to value each and every moment that we have at this particular time. Guys have to take the work home and study. Then when we’re out there, we have to play hard, but more importantly, play for each other by being accountable,” Bieniemy said.

“So, those are the things that are important. If we’re doing all those little things, the rest will take care of itself. And if we’re doing that, I like our chances.”

Another important thing of note was that the Chiefs defense was also missing key pieces as Chris Jones and Charvarius Ward both did not play due to injury.

Comments / 0

KOLR10 News

Chiefs fans donations amount to 178k for the Patricia Allen Fund

BUFFALO N.Y. — Chiefs fans generosity following their historic divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills has paid off. Oishei Children’s Hospital tweeted out they raised $178,000 for the Patricia Allen Fund, named after Josh Allen’s grandmother, who passed away in November 2020, just before a game Allen played in. There were 9800 donations within a […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Offense Vs Bengals Defense: AFC Title Preview

For the fourth straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the AFC Championship Game. This will be the first time in 33 years where the Cincinnati Bengals are appearing in the AFC Championship Game, however. Kansas City is looking to make a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Meanwhile, the Bengals last made the Super Bowl in that same 1988 season 33 years ago, losing to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals vs. Chiefs: Who has the edge on offense?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs took the long and arduous road to get here. For the Chiefs, they may have blown the doors off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Game but they had an incredibly difficult time against the Buffalo Bills. If it weren’t for the audacious play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs would be watching from the comfort of their homes as opposed to continuing their run.
NFL
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

