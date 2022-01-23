ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retires

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has retired.

The 65-year-old Butler made the announcement less than a week after his 19th season with the Steelers ended in a playoff loss to Kansas City.

Butler helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls and reach another while working as the linebackers coach.

He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015 and put together a unit that’s led the NFL in sacks each of the past five seasons.

Pittsburgh’s defense struggled as a whole, however in 2021.

The Steelers finished 24th in yards allowed and were last against the run.

