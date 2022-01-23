Breakups and loneliness could put men at risk of disease in one specific way

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO