Relationship Advice

Breakups and loneliness could put men at risk of disease in one specific way

By Sarah Sloat
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combo of breakups and living alone for many years is associated with heightened levels of inflammation. The zeitgeist demands we view romantic love as either the pinnacle of adult success or a nice idea sold to suckers. The single life, one side says, is true freedom. “Happy wife, happy life,”...

www.inverse.com

