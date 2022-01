Another playoff appearance, another heartbreak. After two seasons of regular-season dominance and NFC Championship game losses, the Green Bay Packers didn’t even make it that far. Despite having the most complete team of the Matt LaFleur era, the Packers lost in the divisional round, their first (and only) playoff game of the 2021 season. After three straight 13-win seasons and back-to-back years where the NFC playoffs went through Lambeau Field, the Packers will again watch the biggest game of the year from their homes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO