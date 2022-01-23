Why some say targeting big tech will harm the economy and national security
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – A bipartisan group is pushing back on efforts targeting big tech in the nation’s capital.
Doug Kelly with American Edge Project joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss what his group sees as anti-innovation legislation.
