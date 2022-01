The 49ers are still stinging from the one that got away, and believe they are built to finish. Finishing games is more of a concept than something printed in black and white in a football manual and distributed by coach Kyle Shanahan. It can be complementary or specific to a phase of offense, defense or special teams. It can be a play made by an individual or something situational set up by superior coaching.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO