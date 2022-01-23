ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The IUP Panel on inflation and overturning mask mandates

By Glen Mills
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Americans are feeling the crunch of record inflation. What is the cause and how do we turn the tide?

State Auditor John Dougall (R), Utah, and former State Senator Scott Howell (D) weigh in on those questions as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

