Police ID 2 men killed in Georgetown restaurant shooting Saturday night, seek info on truck

This story has been updated to include new information provided by police Jan. 24.

Two men were killed during a shooting inside a Georgetown restaurant following an altercation Saturday night, according to Delaware State Police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. at El Nopalito Restaurant located at 22095 Du Pont Blvd. , police said.

Earlier in the night, a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant due to disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other customers. Sometime later, two of the men who had been asked to leave returned to the restaurant with masks on, police said.

One of the masked men then approached 31-year old Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez, of Georgetown, and took a necklace from his neck. When Lopez lunged at him, the second masked man took a gun from his waistband and shot him, according to police.

The second masked man then shot a second time into the dining area and hit 28-year-old Honorio Velasquez, of Bridgeville, as the masked pair fled the restaurant, police said. Velasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police announced Monday they are seeking information on a gray pickup truck with an extended cab that fled the area after the shooting and may have been involved in the incident.

No other information on the occupants of the vehicle or on the suspects in the shooting was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Grassi at 302-365-8441. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

