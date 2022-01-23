ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau County, WI

Two houses struck in random shootings, deputies say

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. — Deputies are investigating a pair of shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

Juneau County Sheriff’s officials said a shooting was reported just before 12:15 a.m. A home had reportedly been struck.

About a half-hour later, deputies received a second call of a home being struck by gunfire. The incidents occurred in Armenia and Necedah Townships.

Both homes were reportedly occupied at the time of the shootings, and residents were nearly struck.

Officials said that the shootings are believed to be random, but asked anyone with information to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

