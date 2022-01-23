ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi being treated in hospital

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNWZn_0dtVZkXb00
World News

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has undergone a series of medical examinations in a Milan hospital, a spokesman has confirmed.

This comes the day after the centre-right political leader and media tycoon took his name out of contention to be Italy’s next president.

Italian media reported that Mr Berlusconi had been admitted to San Raffaele hospital, where his physician works, but the spokesman said he had been in and out of the hospital for a series of exams and a check-up.

Mr Berlusconi, 85, recovered from Covid-19 in 2020 and was in hospital last spring for the treatment of complications related to the virus.

He spent 10 days being treated at San Raffaele Hospital for Covid-19 in September 2020. He told reporters after being discharged that the disease had been “insidious” and was the most dangerous challenge he had ever faced.

Besides being in a vulnerable age group, Mr Berlusconi has a heart condition that prompted him to have a pacemaker fitted several years ago.

Mr Berlusconi has reluctantly withdrawn his candidacy to succeed Sergio Mattarella as Italy’s head of state, a largely ceremonial post that also requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its not infrequent political crises.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Death row inmate executed in Alabama over 1996 killing

A prisoner has been executed in the US state of Alabama by lethal injection over a 1996 murder. The move came after a divided US supreme court sided with the state and rejected defence claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less “torturous”, though untried, method of execution.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
US News and World Report

Italian Centre-Right Parties Back Berlusconi for President; Centre-Left Worried

ROME (Reuters) - Italian centre-right parties confirmed on Friday they wanted Silvio Berlusconi to be the next president of Italy and said in a joint statement that they would seek wide support for him in parliament. "The leaders of the coalition have agreed that Silvio Berlusconi is the right person...
POLITICS
AFP

Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi withdrew from the race for Italy's presidency on Saturday, two days before voting starts, but repeated his opposition to Prime Minister Mario Draghi taking the job. The 85-year-old media mogul, who is still embroiled in legal proceedings over his infamous "Bunga Bunga" sex parties, insisted he had the support in parliament to win -- something analysts doubted. But in a statement issued to the media, he said he was withdrawing in the spirit of "national responsibility", to avoid further controversy. Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief who has led Italy's coalition government for the past year, remains the favourite to be elected head of state next week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

Italy's Berlusconi in hospital for routine tests, his doctor says

MILAN (Reuters) -Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in a Milan hospital for routine checks, his personal doctor said on Sunday, a day after the 85-year-old decided not to run for president. Berlusconi, a four-times prime minister of Italy, had major heart surgery in 2016 and has also had...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#San Raffaele Hospital#Italian
AFP

Italian MPs fail in third bid to elect president

Italian lawmakers failed Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party leaders blamed each other for pushing the country towards a political crisis. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was the frontrunner for the post ahead of the election, pocketed just five votes as parties panicked at the idea of pulling him from his job.
POLITICS
The Independent

Italian party chiefs struggle to nail deal on next president

Leaders across Italy’s political spectrum, under pressure to nail down an agreement on who should be the country’s next president, huddled again Tuesday without immediate success, so the second day of voting by lawmakers in Parliament appeared as doomed as the first.Through Wednesday, a two-thirds majority is needed to elect a new head of state, a figure tasked with representing national unity. Starting with the fourth round of voting on Thursday, only a simple majority of 505 votes is necessary. But even that reduced margin could prove elusive. Whether enough support can be found to elect Premier Mario Draghi...
POLITICS
People

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage. "By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
RELATIONSHIPS
ARTnews

France Approves Return of Nazi-looted Artworks, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
AFP

Far-right, nationalist leaders to meet in Madrid Friday

Hungary and Poland's leaders and France's Marine Le Pen will be in Madrid later this week for a gathering of nationalist and far-right leaders, Spain's Vox party said on Wednesday.  The meeting comes two months after a similar gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

At least seven migrants die on boat bound for Italian island of Lampedusa

Seven Bangladeshi migrants have died of hypothermia after crossing the Mediterranean on a boat that was carrying about 280 people from Libya towards the Italian island of Lampedusa.The Italian coastguard carried out a rescue operation on Monday night after seeing the boat off the coast of Lampione, an uninhabited island near Lampedusa, officials said on Tuesday. Three people were dead when the coastguard arrived for the rescue in rough waters, and another four died while being taken to Lampedusa. Other migrants were taken to the island’s hospital to be treated for hypothermia and severe disorientation. Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Champ has top billing in Cleeve Hurdle challenge

Champ heads a small but competitive field of five for the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham. The 10-year-old reverted to hurdles at Ascot in December, landing the Grade One Long Walk by a length and a quarter under Jonjo O’Neill Jr. Prior to that...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy