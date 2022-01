The No. 24 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will face off against the No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night. Ole Miss comes into this game 17-2 and will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they hit the road. As for South Carolina, they have been hot as well while winning their last four straight and sit at 18-1 on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO