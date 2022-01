Of all the unbelievable things that happen in this world, people seem to be caught up on the fact that Pete Davidson seems to be able to pull some of the world’s most desirable and popular ladies. The SNL star previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was once engaged to Ariana Grande. Now, Davidson has charmed Kim Kardashian as well. The comic has explained how he has managed to connect with so many leading ladies that seemingly don't have a lot in common with him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO