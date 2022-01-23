ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bundle Up: South Florida Is Getting A Cold Blast

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is bracing for a cold blast that is already being felt this Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday morning were 10 degrees cooler than the previous day and as temperatures are falling, the humidity level and the rain chance have also dropped to a minimum....

miami.cbslocal.com

995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Florida Sunday Morning?

How cold will it get in Florida on Sunday morning? Remember, Panic is your worst enemy. My daughter in school at Pitt told me this morning it was 1 there. Yes, o1 degree in Pittsburg. It’s a good thing Gasparilla is on Saturday. It’ll still be cold with temperatures in...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Safety tips for staying warm as cold weather hits South Florida on Sunday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Near freezing temperatures are set to hit Florida on Sunday and now South Florida officials are warning residents on safe ways to stay warm. The polar plunge headed for South Florida this weekend will lead to most of Miami-Dade and Broward areas experiencing low temperatures in the 30s, while most of the Florida Keys will be in the 40s.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
franklincounty.news

Blast of cold expected this weekend

Franklin County’s emergency management office is warning that this weekend is likely to feature the coldest air of the 2021-22 winter season, with wind chill readings expected on Saturday morning to drop as low as 12 to 20 degrees. The lowest air temperatures are expected on Sunday morning, when...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WJCL

A blast of cold air is on the way for the weekend

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A low pressure-system will be developing off the southeast coast today. There will be lots of clouds throughout the day with a small chance for a few spotty showers mainly east of I-95. Most areas are going to be dry today. Highs are going to below average again today with most areas in the low to mid-50s.
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

South Florida About To Get Hit With Colder Temperatures

An arctic blast is hitting South Florida this weekend. We could see temps in the mid to upper 30s and National Weather Service Meteorologist Paxton Fell says tomorrow night into Sunday, temperatures will feel like they're in the 20s thanks to the wind chill. Fell says the last time South...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Bundle up Central Florida: Freezing temperatures are on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold snap in Central Florida will bring low temperatures to the area as WESH 2 News issues Saturday a Weather Impact Day and Sunday a First Warning Weather Day. Sunday morning is expected to bring freezing temperatures to Central Florida with wind chill values in...
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Bundle Up – Very Cold Blast Coming To Florida

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny but windy. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches this weekend (but it will be too cold to enjoy the beach anyway). Saturday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s in most locations, with a few spots reaching 60 degrees.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Space Heater Safety Tips To Avoid Tragedy In South Florida’s Weekend Cold Blast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A blast of arctic air is about to send South Florida into shiver mode this weekend. While the temporary cold blast of winter weather is nice, it can also be dangerous if you’re using a space heater in your home or office to ward off the chill and it’s not being used properly. Officials say portable space heaters account for about a third of home heating fires and four out of five home heating fire deaths. SPACE HEATER SAFETY TIPS If you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year. On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.
FLORIDA STATE

