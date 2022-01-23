Bundle Up: South Florida Is Getting A Cold Blast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is bracing for a cold blast that is already being felt this Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday morning were 10 degrees cooler than the previous day and as temperatures are falling, the humidity level and the rain chance have also dropped to a minimum....
How cold will it get in Florida on Sunday morning? Remember, Panic is your worst enemy. My daughter in school at Pitt told me this morning it was 1 there. Yes, o1 degree in Pittsburg. It’s a good thing Gasparilla is on Saturday. It’ll still be cold with temperatures in...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A blast of arctic air is about to send South Florida into shiver mode this weekend. While the temporary cold blast of winter weather is nice, it can also be dangerous if you’re using a space heater in your home or office to ward off the chill and it’s not being used properly.
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Near freezing temperatures are set to hit Florida on Sunday and now South Florida officials are warning residents on safe ways to stay warm. The polar plunge headed for South Florida this weekend will lead to most of Miami-Dade and Broward areas experiencing low temperatures in the 30s, while most of the Florida Keys will be in the 40s.
Franklin County’s emergency management office is warning that this weekend is likely to feature the coldest air of the 2021-22 winter season, with wind chill readings expected on Saturday morning to drop as low as 12 to 20 degrees. The lowest air temperatures are expected on Sunday morning, when...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major nor’easter will brew on Friday and make its way up the northeast coast Saturday. This storm is going to be a big one, no matter how you slice it. It’s expected to “bomb out,” which is a term we use to describe the process of bombogenesis, or rapid intensification.
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A low pressure-system will be developing off the southeast coast today. There will be lots of clouds throughout the day with a small chance for a few spotty showers mainly east of I-95. Most areas are going to be dry today. Highs are going to below average again today with most areas in the low to mid-50s.
EATONVILLE, Fla. — When you live in Central Florida, you're used to spending time outdoors, but this weekend it's likely many of us will not want to step outside our home with the forecast chilly weather. And while we find ways to stay warm, experts say do it with...
An arctic blast is hitting South Florida this weekend. We could see temps in the mid to upper 30s and National Weather Service Meteorologist Paxton Fell says tomorrow night into Sunday, temperatures will feel like they're in the 20s thanks to the wind chill. Fell says the last time South...
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold snap in Central Florida will bring low temperatures to the area as WESH 2 News issues Saturday a Weather Impact Day and Sunday a First Warning Weather Day. Sunday morning is expected to bring freezing temperatures to Central Florida with wind chill values in...
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny but windy. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at South Florida’s beaches this weekend (but it will be too cold to enjoy the beach anyway). Saturday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s in most locations, with a few spots reaching 60 degrees.
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A strong cold front will push through this afternoon and evening brining a blast of cold air, strong winds and wind chills in the teens by Saturday morning. A stray shower or sprinkle will be possible ahead of the front but most will stay dry. Clouds will start to decrease as early as […]
ORLANDO, Fla. – The coldest air since 2018 will invade Central Florida this weekend. Friday in Orlando will relatively mild, with highs in the upper 60s. The average high on this date in Orlando is 72. The average low is 50. The record low is 24, set at 1905.
Officials say portable space heaters account for about a third of home heating fires and four out of five home heating fire deaths.
SPACE HEATER SAFETY TIPS
If you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding.
Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet.
Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models.
Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function.
Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.
On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.
Floridians are in for a cold, clear weekend, with temperatures forecast to dip into the 20s in Daytona Beach for the first time in four years. A cold front is sweeping through Florida late Friday. "It’s coming down from the Northwest," National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Sedlock said. "There will...
