Stetson Bennett has a chance to make college football history in 2022

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After leading Georgia to a College Football Playoff national championship win this past season and recently announcing that he’s returning for the 2022 season, quarterback Stetson Bennett has a chance to make college football history with the Bulldogs.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Bennett could become the first starting quarterback to win multiple national championships in the College Football Playoff era. Additionally, he has the chance to become the first starting quarterback since Alabama’s A.J. McCarron in the 2011 and 2012 seasons to win multiple national championships as the starting quarterback.

Bennett put together a strong 2021 season while quarterbacking Georgia to the national championship – throwing for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushing for 259 yards and another touchdown. In the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game, Bennett completed 17-of-26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.

A former On3 Consensus three-star recruit out of the Class of 2017, Bennett will be playing his fourth season with the Bulldogs in 2022.

Paul Finebaum: Georgia is not going anywhere, Bulldogs are ‘Alabama 2.0’

Georgia’s 2022 National Championship was no fluke, and the Bulldogs are here to stay, according to Paul Finebaum.

“Oh no, this team has definite staying power,” Finebaum said. “Georgia right now is on the same level, nationally, as Alabama and probably Clemson if you look at the last four or five years. “

Georgia ended its 40-plus year championship drought, and if you ask Finebaum, it certainly won’t take that long for them to host that trophy again.

When the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 on Jan. 10, the cameras panned from teary-eyed fan to teary-eyed fan. Soon, those fans will become as stone-faced as Nick Saban winning a semi-final game. But that’s a good thing — they’ll get used to it.

Georgia ended a seven-game, 13-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide, a streak that included one national championship game, three SEC title games and three games in which Georgia led by 10 points. That includes the SEC Championship Game in December when the Dawgs raced out to a 10-0 lead only to lose 41-24.

“We forget, this is Kirby Smart’s second national championship game. And that’s significant,” Finebaum said. “One-and-done teams are not unusual, but Georgia is anything but a one-and-done team. This is Alabama 2.0. Kirby Smart is Nick Saban’s child, in many respects. He was always his favorite son as an assistant. This program is built, it is built correctly. It is not built on one player.”

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.