ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stetson Bennett has a chance to make college football history in 2022

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIPcj_0dtVY3pW00
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After leading Georgia to a College Football Playoff national championship win this past season and recently announcing that he’s returning for the 2022 season, quarterback Stetson Bennett has a chance to make college football history with the Bulldogs.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Bennett could become the first starting quarterback to win multiple national championships in the College Football Playoff era. Additionally, he has the chance to become the first starting quarterback since Alabama’s A.J. McCarron in the 2011 and 2012 seasons to win multiple national championships as the starting quarterback.

Bennett put together a strong 2021 season while quarterbacking Georgia to the national championship – throwing for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushing for 259 yards and another touchdown. In the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game, Bennett completed 17-of-26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.

A former On3 Consensus three-star recruit out of the Class of 2017, Bennett will be playing his fourth season with the Bulldogs in 2022.

Paul Finebaum: Georgia is not going anywhere, Bulldogs are ‘Alabama 2.0’

Georgia’s 2022 National Championship was no fluke, and the Bulldogs are here to stay, according to Paul Finebaum.

“Oh no, this team has definite staying power,” Finebaum said. “Georgia right now is on the same level, nationally, as Alabama and probably Clemson if you look at the last four or five years. “

Georgia ended its 40-plus year championship drought, and if you ask Finebaum, it certainly won’t take that long for them to host that trophy again.

When the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 on Jan. 10, the cameras panned from teary-eyed fan to teary-eyed fan. Soon, those fans will become as stone-faced as Nick Saban winning a semi-final game. But that’s a good thing — they’ll get used to it.

Georgia ended a seven-game, 13-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide, a streak that included one national championship game, three SEC title games and three games in which Georgia led by 10 points. That includes the SEC Championship Game in December when the Dawgs raced out to a 10-0 lead only to lose 41-24.

“We forget, this is Kirby Smart’s second national championship game. And that’s significant,” Finebaum said. “One-and-done teams are not unusual, but Georgia is anything but a one-and-done team. This is Alabama 2.0. Kirby Smart is Nick Saban’s child, in many respects. He was always his favorite son as an assistant. This program is built, it is built correctly. It is not built on one player.”

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Georgia football: Bringing Mike Bobo back is a strong choice

The rumors surrounding Georgia football bringing back Mike Bobo seem to have some traction. Would this be a good or bad decision for head coach Kirby Smart?. Some believe it would hinder the Dawgs because of the offense style he runs, but at the same time, it seems like the role will be an analyst, one similar to when Will Muschamp first came back to Athens.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl comments on interest in Louisville job

Bruce Pearl is a name being mentioned a lot in connection to the now-open head coaching job at Louisville. But, would Pearl really leave the Tigers, the team he’s built up into the No. 1 team in the country this season?. On “KeyShawn, JWill and Max” on Thursday, Pearl...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#American Football#Espn Stats Info#Clemson
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama punter enters transfer portal

The 13th member of the 2021 Alabama football team to enter the transfer portal was once the starting punter. Ty Perine, who didn’t appear in a game in the last two seasons, entered the market Tuesday evening. Perine, a Prattville High School product, stepped onto the scene as a...
PRATTVILLE, AL
DawgsDaily

Georgia Signs Top-Ranked Edge Defender Duo in 2022 Class

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy