Odell Beckham Jr. can earn massive payday with Rams win over Buccaneers

Christian Petersen via Getty Images.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is also playing for a significant payday if the Rams can come away with a victory.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a Rams win would earn Beckham Jr. a lot of money through incentives.

“Rams’ WR Odell Beckham, Jr. can earn $750K with a win today, plus $750K more with an NFC title, and another $1M for a Super Bowl win,” Schefter tweeted.

Beckham Jr. broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2014, hauling in over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns with the New York Giants. He had 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. In 2019, Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns. Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Browns started off well with a 1,000 yard season in 2019. But after that, things took a sharp turn for the worst.

In 2020, Beckham Jr. played in seven games and had just 319 yards. Through six games this season, he had 17 receptions, 232 yards and no touchdowns. After weeks filled with drama and circulating rumors, the Browns parted ways with the receiver.

The Rams then signed Beckham Jr. in free agency, and he has been a welcome addition. In eight games with Los Angeles, Beckham Jr. has caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Just days after signing him, the Rams lost wideout Robert Woods, so adding Beckham Jr. ended up being an important move.

The Rams built Beckham Jr.’s contract around incentives

When signing Beckham Jr., the Rams opted to structure the contract with a heavy emphasis on team-based incentives. The one-year deal is worth up to $4.25 million. Beckham Jr. received a $500,000 signing bonus with a base salary of just $750,000. The remainder of the deal is to be earned through incentives, most of which could be earned on Sunday.

In the Rams’ Wild Card round victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Beckham Jr. caught all four of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also threw one pass, which went for a 40-yard completion.

Alongside Beckham Jr., the Rams offense is built around receivers Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has plenty of options to choose from. The Rams also recently returned running back Cam Akers, who was thought to have suffered a season-ending injury. Now, the Rams, who went all in at the NFL trade deadline, are at full strength and looking to continue a run in the playoffs.