Michigan football 2022 position look-ahead: The secondary

Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner could be one of the Big Ten's best in 2022. John Fisher/Getty Images

The Michigan defense will need an overhaul in 2022 after losing several players from its Big Ten championship team. The Wolverines will have to replace three starters from last season’s much-improved secondary, including outstanding safety Daxton Hill.

Defensive backs coaches Steve Clinkscale and Ronald Bellamy did an outstanding job with this group a year ago. They’ll have some pieces to replace, but there’s plenty of young talent here and some experience.

Today, we continue our look ahead to the Michigan 2022 secondary and where things stand with Clinkscale and Bellamy’s group.

How it looked for Michigan in 2021

The Michigan secondary was a huge question mark heading into the season. Fourth-year cornerback Vincent Gray had a tough year trying to cover in Don Brown’s press coverage, man heavy defense in 2020. Gemon Green made strides on the other side, but there was plenty of room for improvement on each side.

Heading into the year, Green was considered the lock to start after two weeks of fall camp. DJ Turner was pushing Gray, and all three were expected to play — and did.

Eventually, Turner became U-M’s best cover corner, and there really wasn’t a close second. In fact, he was one of PFF.com’s two corners with a grade over 90 this year.

Gray, though, was much improved, regardless of the criticism. Yes, he struggled against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. He was also outstanding in a 42-27 Michigan win over Ohio State, holding his own and more against the Buckeyes’ elite receivers.

It got to the point that Green couldn’t earn playing time after he got hurt. Gray earned third-team All-Big Ten honors for his play, while Turner is simply a future star.

Fifth-year senior Brad Hawkins won’t get the credit he deserves in his career, but he’s as responsible as anyone for the defense’s turnaround this season. He was one of the quarterbacks on that side of the ball and always in the right spot. He isn’t the most gifted player athletically and he struggled to haul in some interceptions he should have made, but he was good.

Hill had some elite moments, though he was somewhat inconsistent — we’d have loved to see what he could do with one more year. And young guys R.J. Moten and Rod Moore, though not as gifted athletically as Hill, stepped up.

Michigan finished 27th nationally in passing defense, allowing 204.4 yards per game. Clinkscale and Bellamy did a tremendous job with a group that also finished 16thnationally with a 118.35 passer rating.

The 2022 secondary outlook

What that means for the Michigan defense next season …

No. 1, this group is going to have a different look. We love Moore in the Hawkins role, and Moten was solid last year. But there’s nobody as versatile as Hill in the defensive backfield — a guy who can cover tight ends in addition to a team’s top wide receiver, or with closing speed to get home in milliseconds on a blitz.

In addition, this group might well be put under more pressure next season depending on what happens up front. Ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo terrorized quarterbacks and often forced the ball out quickly (if at all). There are significant question marks up front heading into the season. At first glance, it doesn’t appear the Michigan has anyone to fill one of those roles, let alone both.

But there is a solid nucleus, and it appears some star power on the way. Freshman Will Johnson is expected to contribute immediately in his first year, a freak athlete and a five-star talent. Keep in mind, Charles Woodson wasn’t Charles Woodson until the end of his freshman year, so temper the expectations.

If Green returns, he and Turner form what should be a solid set of corners. Michigan freshman Ja’Den McBurrows earned plenty of praise for his play in practice this year, too. He’s got great cover skills and should be among the top group, as well.

Veteran Makari Paige will battle with the incoming freshmen to provide depth. Californian Zeke Berry is one of several who will get a look.

This group will have to replace some key players, but there’s still plenty of talent to make this Michigan secondary a team strength in 2022.