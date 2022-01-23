ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Deputy who mentored young officers is gunned down during traffic stop, Texas cops say

By Mike Stunson
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deputy with Harris County Precinct 5 in Texas was “brutally murdered” during a traffic stop early Sunday, Jan. 23, officials say. Cpl. Charles Galloway, a 12-year veteran with the department, was identified as the victim in the shooting, which took place in southwest Houston. Galloway pulled...

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS DFW

Accused Cop Killer Oscar Rosales Caught At Texas-Mexico Border

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.  
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth Police Chief Says Officer Sued For Excessive Force, Also Fatally Shot Armed Man During Traffic Stop

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said Tuesday, Jan. 25 the same officer who was sued Monday for excessive force after striking a man with his SUV in Nov. 2020, also shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop in Sept. 2021. “As soon as i learned that the connection had been made in the public eye, I immediately went to my team as asked for the press conference because I believe our community deserves to hear that from me,” Chief Manoushagian said. Then-Officer Jonathan Granado, who resigned in November 2021, initiated a traffic stop...
LAKE WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a frightening turn of events in West Philadelphia as a traffic stop involving a stolen car went horribly wrong. Police say a suspect with a gun took off in a stolen car — dragging an officer for nearly half a mile — before crashing into some other cars. The officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital. Police say the officer is lucky he wasn’t more hurt. The vehicle that was dragging him for blocks came to a crashing stop after slamming into some parked cars at 48th and Baltimore Avenue.  Car pieces...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mentoring#Police Precinct#Toyota Avalon
Gazette

Man arrested after reaching for gun inside stolen van during Colorado Springs traffic stop, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly reached for a gun inside a stolen van during a traffic stop early Thursday, Colorado Springs police said. Nicholas Medina and a female passenger were arrested on unrelated warrants following a reported theft near Ace Loans Pawn Shop, 2339 E. Platte Ave., police said. Officers arrived about 3:45 a.m. to find a parked van near the store.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Miami

Lawyer For Teen Shot By Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Calls It Unjustified

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – An attorney representing a 15-year-old that was shot and injured by a Miami-Dade police sergeant said the shooting was unjustified. CBS4 does not normally name minors. However, his attorney, Jarlens Princilis, is publicly identifying him as Vito Corleone-Venisse. “When you have a teenager whose back is facing the police officer, who is running away from the police officer,” said Princilis, “We ask how could this teenager have possibly posed a threat to this officer to the extent that he has to use deadly force in making this arrest?” The arrest report said around 12:45 a.m. January 16th, officers were patrolling in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Report Annapolis

Two Arrests Made After Officers Find Stolen Gun, Nearly $5K in Cash and Pot During Traffic Stop in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested two people after allegedly finding marijuana, a stolen gun and almost $5,000 after pulling a vehicle over in Severn. On January 21, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on a black Hyundai on Reece Road near Redbridge Road. During the stop, officers received information that led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded, stolen 9mm Daewoo Precision Industries handgun, approximately 122.28 grams of suspected marijuana, and $4830.00 cash.
SEVERN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy