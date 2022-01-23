ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: AFC team puts in request to interview Cowboys position coach

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Change is coming to the Cowboys coaching staff. While offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn dominate headlines with their head coaching interviews, additional assistants are looking at different opportunities, as well.

As teams look to find the next star coordinators, Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt is gaining interest. According to Steve Wyche of NFL Network, the Cowboys assistant is sought-after for defensive coordinator jobs.

“The Ravens have put in an interview request with Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a source with knowledge of the situation,” tweeted Wyche. “Seattle also requested to interview Whitt for the open DC job.”

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks moved on from their defensive coordinators this offseason. First, the Ravens shocking moved on from Don “Wink” Martindale. Then, the Seahawks decided to fire Ken Norton Jr. from their position.

With Quinn receiving a multitude of interview requests, perhaps Whitt could step in as the Cowboys defensive coordinator if his superior receives a gig. Either way, it looks like Joe Whitt will have plenty of options to consider this offseason.

Throughout his career, Whitt has never received the opportunity to become a defensive coordinator. With three possible opportunities on the horizon, that looks like it’ll change for the first time.

To begin his coaching career, Whitt was a student assistant-receivers coach at Auburn. Then, he was hired by The Citadel to be their wide receivers coach in 2002. His first opportunity on the defensive side of the ball came at Louisville, where he was the cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator from 2003-2006.

Afterwards, Whitt broke into the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. In 2008, he was hired as the defensive quality control coach. After ten seasons with the Packers, Whitt spent a season with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and a season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys hired Whitt to be their secondary coach and pass game coordinator prior to the 2021 season.

As you can see, Joe Whitt has paid his dues throughout his coaching career. If he does get a defensive coordinator job this offseason, it will be more than earned.

