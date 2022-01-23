Voyager 2 met Uranus on January 24, 1986

Someday the massive star Eta Carinae will explode as a supernova! But that likely won’t happen for millions of Earth-years. And, in the meantime, this star is fascinating to astronomers as a pre-supernova, or a star approaching its death throes. Such stars do interesting things. For example, in relatively recent history, Eta Carinae had a brilliant and unusual outburst, observed by astronomers in the year 1843. It made the star, temporarily, brighter than Canopus, the 2nd-brightest star in our sky and the brightest star in Eta Carinae’s constellation Carina the Keel. Astronomers call the 1843 event the Great Eruption. On January 25, 2022, artists and astronomers released a new video (above) that presents the story of the Great Eruption and examines how Eta Carinae looks via the powerful tools of modern astronomy.
