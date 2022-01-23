Voyager 2 met Uranus on January 24, 1986

Moons are common in our solar system. In fact, there are over 200 known moons altogether in our sun’s family. And what about in other solar systems? It makes sense to think that moons of planets are widespread throughout our galaxy and beyond. But these exomoons – moons beyond our solar system – are difficult to detect. They’re even harder than distant planets. And we know only just over 4,000 exoplanets of the billions of planets that likely orbit stars in our Milky Way galaxy. And yet there’ve been a few possible detections of exomoons – typically much larger than any moons in our solar system – albeit not with 100% certainty yet. This month (January 13, 2022), researchers at Columbia University in New York said they’ve tentatively identified another new exomoon candidate. It’s orbiting a distant exoplanet over 5,000 light-years away.

