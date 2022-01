WELCOME GUEST WRITER KAT PITRE! KAT CURRENTLY COVERS THE SAN JOSE SHARKS AT FEAR THE FIN AND HOSTS THE “THIS IS HOCKEY CULTURE” PODCAST. Alas, no Patrick Marleau. After the NHL and NHLPA jointly decided to pull out of the Olympics, Team Canada was left scrambling to dip into their pool of Junior and college hockey players and Free Agents (FA). It’s made for a guess-who game of possible roster additions, but after an ill-timed (read: a day early) tweet from the IIHF announcing the Canadian Men’s Olympics roster, the wait is over.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO