ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vulnerable counties in U.S. housing market cluster around East Coast, Chicago

By Liz Kiesche
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the coronavirus shut down a chunk of the U.S. economy, the U.S. housing market rebounded after the initial shock and never looked back. Fueling the boom are a number of factors — a low housing supply going into the pandemic, a new generation forming households, ultra-low mortgage rates, and the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seeking Alpha

Southwest Gas Holdings: Buy The Dips As Diversity Trumps Carl

Southwest Gas is still battling Mr. Icahn’s tender of $75 a share, which he admits is below his estimates of an $89 per share value. Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) is a mid-cap natural gas utility offering investors a diversified portfolio of regulated and unregulated assets. Adding to their regulated natural gas LDC base in Nevada and Arizona, SWX has built a well-positioned utility infrastructure construction subsidiary, Centuri, and recently expanded into the FERC-regulated pipeline business with the just-closed purchase of the Questar pipeline network from Dominion Energy (D). The firm has gained the attention of corporate raider Carl Icahn, who has made a bid for the company, but with lots of strings attached. Investors should look to add the new diversity of SWX to their utility portfolios, especially on market dips.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Unlimited Upside Potential And Minimum Downside Risk: The Bull Case For MariMed

MariMed has been trading relatively flat since the onset of the pandemic - yet it has doubled revenues and EBITDA YoY. MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD), a vertically integrated seed-to-customer MSO in the United States (multi-state operator) has been trading relatively flat since the onset of the pandemic (0.70 cents a share at the time of writing). However, it has experienced exceptional growth in its core financial statements, having doubled revenues and EBITDA YoY. This has allowed it to keep in line with its strategic plan, a goal it is executing perfectly on to drive long-term revenue growth and profitability.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Ardelyx Is Down, Long Live Ardelyx

Normally, the title would mean something negative, but I mean it quite literally. The last four Ardelyx (ARDX) articles on Seeking Alpha are all written by me. So I thought I will write my fifth and final article on this stock and close my Ardelyx chapter, unless I make a profit from my latest purchase.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Data Update 3: Inflation And Its Ripple Effects

Inflation and interest rates are intertwined, and when their paths deviate, as they sometimes do, there is always a reckoning. Inflation numbers have been coming in high now, for more than a year, but for much of the early part of 2021, bankers, investors and politicians seemed to be either in denial or casually dismissive of its potential for damage.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Vermont State
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
State
Missouri State
City
Vermont, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Seeking Alpha

Alterity announces publication of animal study on lead asset

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) has added ~10% in the pre-market after announcing that the Journal of Parkinson's Disease published data from an animal study, which was designed to evaluate the effect of its lead candidate ATH434 in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). The publication titled "The Compound ATH434 Prevents Alpha-Synuclein Toxicity in...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

United Rentals Has Plenty Of Runway Left

United Rentals just announced 2021 earnings. United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has the three qualities I look for in a long-term investment. The company generates consistent and substantial free cash flow, is able to reinvest their excess cash back into the business at favorable rates of return, and has a management team I trust to make good decisions for shareholders. I wrote an article on the company last year (it can be found here) that contains my primary investment thesis. In this article, I will look at URI's 2021 results and make the case that the company has multibagger potential over the next five years.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy