Vulnerable counties in U.S. housing market cluster around East Coast, Chicago

Southwest Gas is still battling Mr. Icahn’s tender of $75 a share, which he admits is below his estimates of an $89 per share value. Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) is a mid-cap natural gas utility offering investors a diversified portfolio of regulated and unregulated assets. Adding to their regulated natural gas LDC base in Nevada and Arizona, SWX has built a well-positioned utility infrastructure construction subsidiary, Centuri, and recently expanded into the FERC-regulated pipeline business with the just-closed purchase of the Questar pipeline network from Dominion Energy (D). The firm has gained the attention of corporate raider Carl Icahn, who has made a bid for the company, but with lots of strings attached. Investors should look to add the new diversity of SWX to their utility portfolios, especially on market dips.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO