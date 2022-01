The West Plains High School boys and girls varsity wrestling teams will compete Saturday in the Ozark Conference Tournament at Ozark Empire fairgrounds. JV will compete Friday night there as well. Feb. 4 and 5 varsity girls will be competing in Districts at Ray Pec High School for a chance to qualify for state and Feb. 11 and 12 the boys will be competing in Districts at Carl Junction for their chance to compete at State.

