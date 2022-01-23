Are Contextual Links A Google Ranking Factor?

YouTube saw a 40 percent year-over-year increase in channels making more than $10,000 a year, according to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, as the platform promotes new efforts to allow creators to monetize their work.
The latest figures were shared in an open letter on Tuesday from Wojcicki, though the executive did not disclose the exact number of channels making that yearly income in 2020 vs. 2021 to account for the 40 percent increase. (A spokesperson for YouTube did not immediately return a request for clarification.)
Wojcicki also highlighted YouTube’s progress with Shorts, the company’s short-form video competitor to TikTok, and said Shorts...
