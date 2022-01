MAC Oh Goodie Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick ($22.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a light-medium pink-leaning coral with moderate, warm undertones and a cream finish. The color payoff was mostly opaque and buildable, though it was supposed to be sheer. It had a lightweight consistency that was thin (without being clingy) and emollient enough to glide on, though it did not apply as evenly as ideal. It wore well for four hours, but it was marketed to last for eight hours (which would have been quite the feat for this type of formula).

MAKEUP ・ 7 DAYS AGO