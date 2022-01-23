Deputy who mentored young officers is gunned down during traffic stop, Texas cops say

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marshals have captured the man accused of fatally shooting Houston-area deputy Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, on Jan. 23. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, and Oscar Rosales , 51 (credit: Houston Police Department) Oscar Rosales , 51, was arrested across the border from Del Rio with the help of joint operation marshals, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force and the Mexican authorities. Rosales is charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Galloway during a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said witnesses saw Rosales fire multiple shots at the deputy. “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever,” Finner said after the incident, adding that Galloway had no time to respond or defend himself. Galloway was with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He mentored and trained numerous younger officers, who were “broken up” over his death. “He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families. And here we are this evening with the roles reversed.” Galloway is survived by a daughter and a sister. Authorities are beginning the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO