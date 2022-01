The IBF has doubled its pleasure in hopes of moving forward with a heavyweight fight to determine its next mandatory challenger. BoxingScene.com has learned that Murat Gassiev and Andy Ruiz Jr. were both offered an invitation by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body to enter talks for a final title eliminator with unbeaten Filip Hrgovic. The pair of former unified titlists—Ruiz (34-2, 22KOs) at heavyweight and Gassiev (28-1, 21KOs) at cruiserweight before moving up—have until Friday evening to accept, with the highest-ranked available contender moving forward to a forthcoming negotiation period with Gassiev.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO